“I think she's been tremendous” - $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reveals she would “pay” to watch Notre Dame star Hanna Hidalgo in action

Caitlin Clark is making headlines again, this time for her praise of Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo and USC phenom JuJu Watkins. Clark’s name has been synonymous with excellence on the court, and revealing that she admires Hidalgo and Watkins' game would boost the freshmen's morale in March Madness.

On being asked which player she’ll choose to pay and see them play, Clark told On3:

“I would say JuJu right now probably. That is who pay and go see. But also Hannah Hidalgo at Notre Dame. I think she's been tremendous. I think Hannah has kind of flown under the radar a little bit.”

Being a Fighting Irish freshman, Hidalgo's impact hasn't gone unnoticed. She earned a spot alongside Clark, Stanford's Cameron Brink and UConn's Paige Bueckers on The Associated Press All-American team.

Meanwhile, Trojans freshman JuJu Watkins was the National Player of the Year runner-up to Caitlin Clark and won the ESPN National Freshman of the Year award.

With rising stars like Hidalgo and Watkins, the landscape of women's college basketball is evolving, promising an exciting future. The growing parity among teams and the emergence of young talent have helped increase the game's popularity and viewership.

BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube drops verdict on Caitlin Clark

College basketball sensation Caitlin Clark's potential move to the BIG3 league has set tongues wagging, with rumors swirling about a whopping $5 million offer.

Ice Cube, the hip-hop icon and co-founder of BIG3, weighed in on the matter, expressing enthusiasm for Clark's potential signing. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," Ice Cube said:

"This is a special situation and a special player that moves the needle in a lot of different areas like rating, attendance, ticket sales, this that, and others. Of course, our sponsors are very interested in a player like this.

"So, this is our first look at the player and going after aggressively because we know it would move the needle in the league and that's where we want to be."

Ice Cube confirmed the leak via X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the significant investment BIG3 is willing to make to secure Clark's talents.

Clark has had stellar performances on the court, averaging an impressive 31.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season.

