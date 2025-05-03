"I tripped about 4 times": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets real about performing while running on stage

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson shared her experience about performing on stage. She was on the Dlow Curry Tour in Boston, Toronto, Denver and Jacksonville. After her last stop in Jacksonville Florida, Bisutomodo Entertainment posted a video of Johnson running and performing on stage.

Johnson shared an Instagram story on Saturday about her experience from that performance. She recalled how she stumbled four times on stage in her brown suede-looking boots.

“I tripped about 4 times in these boots,” Johnson wrote in her story.

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets real about performing while running the stage - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

After LSU Tigers’ NCAA Tournament run ended in a 72-65 loss to UCLA on March 30, Flau’jae Johnson announced her appearance on the Dlow Curry Tour on April 13. Throughout the Tour, Johnson gave fans behind-the-scenes access to experiences across the four cities she visited on tour.

Before her tour during the college basketball offseason, Flau'jae Johnson played 34 games last season and averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.8%.

During the Elite Eight loss to UCLA, she put up 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. In the postseason, she was key to the Tigers’ progress, averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Flau'jae Johnson names her favorite LSU player of all time

On Thursday’s episode of Flau'jae Johnson’s podcast Best of Both Worlds, the LSU guard named her favorite teammate in a light-hearted moment. She was joined by 13-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird as she called LaDazhia Williams her favorite all-time teammate.

Johnson recalled her freshman year at LSU and the impact Williams had on her during her fifth year in 2022, as she shared a room.

“She (LaDazhia Williams) gave me gems on and off the court,” Johnson said. “She used to say, ‘Flau, you just gotta chill.’ She really taught me how to take care of my body.”

Williams brought experience when she arrived at LSU after her time at South Carolina and Missouri.

As a graduate transfer, she played all 34 games during the 2022–23 season, averaging 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds. During LSU’s NCAA Tournament run, she averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, including a 20-point performance in the national title game against Iowa.

Williams’ calming advice stuck with Johnson, as she also emerged as a leader on the LSU roster. In the 2024–25 season, Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals, leading the Tigers to a 31-6 record and an Elite Eight appearance.

LaDazhia Williams was drafted in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft as the 17th overall pick.

