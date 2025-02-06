"I've never seen this happen in basketball": Fans react to Ace Bailey-referee incident as Rutgers pull off Illinois upset

No. 23 Illinois (15-8, 7-6) faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Rutgers (12-11, 5-7) on Wednesday night, falling 82-73. Freshman forward Ace Bailey led the charge with 18 points, making his presence felt on both ends of the court. The Scarlet Knights dominated early, restricting Illinois to just four additional points over an eight-and-a-half-minute stretch while jumping to a 19-6 lead. During that stretch, Rutgers controlled the boards, outrebounding Illinois 15-5 and established an advantage that stayed throughout the game.

Despite flashes of strong play in the second half, Illinois struggled to close the gap after entering halftime trailing by eight points. The team’s inconsistencies on offense and defensive lapses allowed Rutgers to maintain control.

One of the most unexpected moments of the game occurred when Ace Bailey inadvertently scored on a referee, an incident that quickly gained attention. The X page of Overtime posted a video capturing the bizarre play.

"I’ve never seen this happen in basketball."

"The ref set 2 screens for Ace lol," someone said.

"Ref know he going on SC Not 10 Ten lol," another one said.

"Haven’t seen this one before lmao," someone else said.

"Way better than cooper flag," another fan tweeted.

"Ref setting some good screens," someone else said.

"Ref took the under," another X used said.

"Ref followed up his moving screen with a strong blockout," someone said.

"At least contest with your arms raised ref sheesh," another tweet reads.

By the time the first half concluded, Illinois had made strides in the rebounding battle, narrowing the margin to just two. However, Rutgers still held a 37-29 lead. A key difference between the teams lay in their transition play — Rutgers capitalized on fast-break opportunities, outscoring Illinois 14-0.

The Scarlet Knights also took advantage of Illinois' ball-handling issues, converting seven turnovers into 11 points. Illinois’ lack of discipline with the ball ultimately cost them a chance to shift momentum.

Ace Bailey’s standout season gains recognition

Amid the thrilling game, Bailey’s 5performances throughout the season continued to earn accolades. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame revealed its list of the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Julius Erving Award, with Bailey securing a spot among the nation's best.

Bailey had been on an impressive trajectory, inching closer to breaking Rutgers’ all-time freshman scoring record. Averaging 20.2 points per game, he ranked 11th nationally, solidifying his reputation as a premier young talent.

Earlier in the season, he delivered a historic performance against Indiana, scoring 39 points in a regulation game — matching the Big Ten freshman scoring record. His 16 field goals that night set records for both a Rutgers freshman and any Scarlet Knights player in a Big Ten contest.

Other standout performances included a 37-point game against Northwestern and a 30-point showing at Penn State.

Bailey’s efforts had not gone unnoticed, as he earned two Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and was also named Metropolitan Writers Player of the Week. His ability to take over games and deliver in clutch moments made him a vital asset for Rutgers.

Fans had the opportunity to contribute to Bailey’s bid for the Julius Erving Award through online voting, beginning on February 7 at hoophallawards.com. This fan vote counted as a single selection within the overall finalist decision-making process.

In March, the list will be trimmed from 10 players to just five, with those finalists presented to an elite selection committee that included Erving himself, alongside NBA legend Reggie Miller and other Hall of Fame representatives.

The committee, composed of media members, coaches, and basketball insiders, would ultimately determine the winner of the prestigious award.

