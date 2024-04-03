"I've showed a few friends how to do it": DJ Burns speaks about vending machine business that almost helps NC star reap passive income

DJ Burns Jr. has completely taken over the internet with his impeccable skills on both ends of the court. Next to DJ Horne, he's led the NC State Wolfpack's postseason campaign, and while the center is smart on the court, it appears the same is true off it as well.

In an interview on the Pardon My Take podcast, the South Carolina native shared that he owns a few vending machines. Burns explained that he got into it through his trainer, Gabe Blair.

“I was just talking to him about some things I went through, and what are ways to make money outside of basketball so you’re not like one-dimensional as a person. That was one of the things he showed me, and I took after it," he said

Adding that he is able to make an income out of it, the center said:

"I've showed a few friends how to do it as well, and they take it a little more serious than I do now."

DJ Burns Jr. comically said what he does with his vending machine.

"I'm gonna be honest, I can't eat what's in my vending machine," he replied

Burns recently held a meet and greet at an Applebees and fans thronged to meet the big man as the queue formed well outside the store.

His off-court popularity aside, Burns Jr. and NC State prepare for a crucial Final Four matchup on Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Analyst calls DJ Burns Jr. vs Zach Edey a "David against Goliath" clash

DJ Burns Jr. and Zach Edey are this March Madness's most hyped big men. They have each played a crucial role in their respective teams' exploits and are the reason fans will tune in this weekend.

When commenting on the potential outcomes of the game during Bracket Breakdown, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein said:

"Zack Edey takes so many front courts out of the lineup through the foul trouble. DJ Burns is somebody who could go at Zack Edey. We have not seen that really in this NCAA tournament.

"We have literally a David against Goliath-type showdown. NC State, the ultimate Cinderella, even though I don't like to be called Cinderella," he added.

The Boilermakers and the Wolfpack will battle it out at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona from 6:09 p.m. EST. Following this, the UConn Huskies and the Alabama Crimson Tide will also tip off at 8:49 p.m. EST. The games will be broadcast live on TBS.

