Could DJ Burns be a 2024 NFL Draft prospect? NFL insider outlines league's position on NC State big man 

DJ Burns significantly impacts the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament, helping the 11th-seed North Carolina State Wolfpack win the South Regional against Duke. That victory earned the Wolfpack their first Final Four trip since 1983 when they won it all under the guidance of the late Jim Valvano.

While DJ Burns continues to dominate on the basketball court, his physical prowess hints at a promising future in the NFL. This potential was further underscored by “Good Morning Football” host Peter Schrager, who expressed his confidence in a tweet:

“Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours. He is listed at 6’9 but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4.”

College basketball standouts who had successful NFL careers are old news. Tony Gonzalez, Julius Peppers, and Antonio Gates are some athletes who became household names after trading their sneakers for cleats. After seeing what DJ Burns can do on a basketball court, NFL front office personnel see him succeeding in translating his attributes to the gridiron.

Despite the possibility of building a professional career in another sport, DJ Burns must focus on the immediate future. They will face Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers in the Final Four, with the winner earning the right to face either UConn or Alabama in the title game.

Bringing a National Championship to NC State raises his profile among NBA circles, increasing his chances of getting drafted. That’s a wise path to follow, considering NBA salaries are fully guaranteed.

Yet if pro basketball doesn’t work out, the NFL is a logical alternative, especially with the attractive salaries offensive tackles are getting. According to Spotrac, Laremy Tunsil tops the list with a $25 million annual average salary. Andrew Thomas follows at $23.5 million, while Trent Williams is third at $23.010 million.

Teams looking for an offensive tackle can consider DJ Burns

The redshirt senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, is eligible for the NFL Draft because he has been removed from his senior year in high school for three years. Therefore, the only question left unanswered is if any team will take a gamble on him, even if he has specialized in basketball since high school at York Prep Academy.

With offensive tackle being a prized commodity in a pass-happy NFL, it’s no surprise that Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator lists 18 teams that could use an upgrade at this position. Therefore, it remains to be seen if a team will gamble on him, given he could also be a promising NBA prospect.