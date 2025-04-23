"I wear what they bring to me": Kim Mulkey speaks out on her gameday fashion choices

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's fashion choices garner as much attention as her coaching and press conference humor. From the rose-inspired blazer in the 2023 Final Four game to a hoop-inspired attire earlier this year, she has cultivated a separate fan base around her game-day fits.

On Wednesday, Mulkey addressed her choices from the 2024-25 season in an interview with WAFB. When the host asked about her leaning towards professional outfits at the beginning of the season, she said:

"I wear what they bring to me, I really don't have much choice. (at 26:08). So, the cardigans - a lot of people didn't like the cardigans I've been told, but it's what they left."

Nevertheless, Kim Mulkey highlighted her fashion sense by reflecting on her playing days. However, she then addressed the practicality of putting on her favorite dresses on the sidelines.

"I've always wanted to dress nice and always have. Going back to my Louisiana Tech days, I used to wear skirts and dresses. Then when I became a head coach - I squat too much on that sideline - so the dresses had to go. But at Baylor, I wore a lot of Worth clothes ... and then when I came here, this sparkle stuff."

Mulkey shared that her red carpet-like attire at LSU began by accident, as an initiative to give people another element to fill up arenas in the Tigers' support.

"Honestly, it just started by accident and being talked into doing it. And I can't stop it i've tried to stop it. I've tried to say no and what tugged at my heart was, 'Coach, people are coming to the games to see what you're wearing and it's people that would never ever support LSU or support women's basketball.'

"I thought well I can be a team player and if that's what I need to do I'll do it."

LSU Tigers organized an event to celebrate Kim Mulkey's fashion choices

Earlier this season, the LSU Tigers held a unique "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day" to celebrate the coach's stature within the hoops fashion space. The participants were encouraged to dress like Mulkey for a chance to win one of her game-worn jackets.

The contest winner, a young girl named May, wore a shimmering gold tiger-print pantsuit inspired by Kim Mulkey's outfit from the 2023 NCAA championship game.

