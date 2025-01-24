"I had a whole mental breakdown": Flau'jae Johnson expresses frustration about TikTok's 12-hour ban

LSU junior guard Flau’jae Johnson has become a household name in women’s basketball and is also gaining momentum as a rising star in the music industry. Off the court, she’s building a solid fan base as a rapper. Her music career has taken off, with her debut album, Best of Both Worlds, dropping in 2024 and earning widespread praise.

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have played a vital role in her success, connecting her with audiences beyond her basketball following. However, the 12-hour TikTok ban left her visibly upset, a topic she discussed on her latest podcast episode featuring Trace Young. Flau’jae said:

"Let’s talk about TikTok. After we did our whole eulogy, I had a whole mental breakdown, we had a moment of silence, TikTok came back." (Timestamp: 10:35).

However, she admitted to appreciating the downtime initially:

"I was chilling, I ain’t gonna lie. I was chilling. I’m like, I’m gonna get my life together. I ain’t finna be scrolling no more"

She then talked about how the ban changed her relationship with social media:

"I still don’t scroll no more ‘cause I feel like me, that was a heartbreak for me. You feel me? And once I get my heartbreak, I’m not going to give you my all no more.”

Her sentiments reflect the growing influence of social media in her career. Meanwhile, on the court, Flau’jae is a key player for the No. 5 LSU Tigers, who are currently undefeated this season.

Flau’jae Johnson's unwavering loyalty to her teammates

Flau’jae stirred conversations in the women’s basketball world when she revealed her dream starting five. Instead of naming high-profile players like Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins or Hannah Hidalgo, she chose her LSU teammates: Aneesah Morrow, Sa’Myah Smith, Mikaylah Williams and Shayeann Day-Wilson. Her unwavering loyalty to her team was evident in her statement:

“My starting five? Shoot. My Team. I got the best starting five in the country. No Cap.”

Her decision sparked debates among fans, with some questioning her omissions while others praised her team-first mentality. LSU is off to a spectacular start, leading the NCAA with an impressive 20-0 record (5-0 SEC). The Tigers are averaging 70.1 points per game, outscoring other programs by a wide margin.

The Tigers’ unbeaten streak will face its toughest challenge yet when they take on defending champions South Carolina. The highly anticipated showdown is set to take place at Colonial Life Arena, where LSU will face off against the 19-1 Gamecocks, who are also undefeated in SEC play at 6-0.

While Friday's game is just one chapter in LSU’s season, its outcome could shape the narrative around this year’s team. A victory against South Carolina would indeed solidify LSU’s status as a legitimate contender for the national title.

