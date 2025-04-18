“I worked out with PG over the summer”: Kiyan Anthony reveals Paul George’s favorite move

Kiyan Anthony has plans to make it to the NBA, and is determined to improve his game. The Syracuse commit recently said that Paul George was his favorite player and even worked out with the nine-time All-Star.

In an interview posted on the NBA YouTube channel on Thursday, Anthony said that he spent time on the court with George, and even discussed the Philadelphia 76ers star's favorite move.

"I worked out with PG over the summer," Anthony said while watching a clip of George perform the move (21:45). "And this is his favorite move, the snatch-back. He used to tell me, it's so many counters. So, if Buddy Hield was still there, he could hesi or he could cross.

"So, the snatch-back is a lot, but usually, he gets more in the first one, and he told me this was his favorite move. And, I try to use it too."

George is regarded as one of the best NBA players in the modern era. The Indiana Pacers drafted him in the first round in 2010, with the No. 10 pick.

After playing seven seasons with the Pacers, George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June 2017. He had a two-year stint in OKC and was traded to the Clippers in July 2019.

George spent five seasons with the Clippers before signing a four-year contract with the 76ers in July 2024.

Across 15 seasons in the NBA, George averages 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Kiyan Anthony to partake in 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Former Long Island Lutheran HS star Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony is set to play in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. The annual high school all-star game will take place at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., with tip-off for the men's game at 6 p.m. ET.

Anthony, who will represent Syracuse soon, is among the 26 players selected to play in the game. The contest will not be broadcast on TV, but fans can live-stream the game on the NBA app and the league's YouTube channel.

