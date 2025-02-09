Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr and Jason Sudeikis show up to support JuJu Watkins, USC at Ohio State game

The stars were out to support JuJu Watkins and the seventh-ranked USC Trojans in their showdown against the eighth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night. Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jason Sudeikis were among the celebrities in attendance for the highly anticipated Big Ten Clash at Galen Center.

The USC women's basketball team's account on X posted photos of the two actors watching the game live. Jackson Jr. flashed a peace sign while Sudeikis smiled as he watched the action. The account referenced Sudeikis' famous screen character for its caption, writing:

"Coach Lasso in the house!"

USC fans got their money's worth as JuJu Watkins and the Trojans cruised to an 84-63 win over the Buckeyes. Kiki Iriafen starred for the Trojans, who have won back-to-back games since losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. She led all scorers with 24 points.

Iriafen shot 8-for-18 from the field against Ohio State. The senior forward was automatic at the charity stripe, sinking all eight of her free-throw attempts. She also led the team in rebounding with 13 boards to record her eighth double-double of the season. Iriafen previously achieved that feat in the games against Ole Miss, Saint Louis, California Baptist, Oregon, Fresno State, UConn and Minnesota.

JuJu Watkins' offensive struggles continue in USC's win over Ohio State

JuJu Watkins' return to her home state of California failed to cure her shooting woes as she struggled once again in the win against Ohio State. The USC star missed her first 11 field-goal attempts, eight of which came in the first half. The Trojans still entered the break with a 34-26 lead despite Watkins' offensive woes.

Watkins drew massive cheers from the home crowd when she sank her first field goal of the night in the third quarter. She finished the contest with 17 points on 5-for-21 shooting.

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb talks to guard JuJu Watkins (#12) during the second quarter of their game against Ohio State at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

It was the fourth straight game that Watkins has shot below 40% in a game. She failed to find her shooting stroke from beyond the arc, missing five of her six 3-point attempts. She has shot a combined 4-for-25 from deep in her last four games.

Watkins helped in other areas, though, collecting 10 rebounds and three assists. It was the fifth time this season that she has recorded a double-double in a game.

