ICYMI: NBA legend Carmelo Anthony greets Team Melo following their thrilling win at Peach Jam

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for the ongoing Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, South Carolina. The 10-time NBA All-Star pulled up to watch his Nike EYBL squad, Team Melo, in action. And he wasn't disappointed.Team Melo pulled off a thrilling 65-61 win on Friday. The former NBA star joined the players after the game to celebrate the hard-fought victory.In a video shared by NBAFutureStarsNow on Instagram, Carmelo Anthony can be seen going from one player to another, shaking hands and hugging them after the game. He also seemed to have a message for every player, leaning in to speak into their ears as he gave each of them a pat on the back. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Melo's 65-61 win was in the Elite Eight round of the tournament. IMG Academy Class of 2026 prospect Chase Foster was crucial to the victory as he delivered 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. Oak Hill Academy's Ethan Mgbako also played a crucial role, contributing 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.With the win, Team Melo proceeded to the next round of the tournament, where they faced NY Rens on Saturday. This time, the game unfortunately ended in a 68-57 loss, causing the team to crash out of the tournament. Ethan Mgbako and Chase Foster put up impressive performances this time as well. Mgbako ended the game with 20 points, six rebounds and an assist, while Foster delivered 17 points and six rebounds.The ongoing Nike EYBL Peach Jam tourney started on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.Carmelo Anthony references son Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse journey during speech at Syracuse UniversityNBA legend Carmelo Anthony played college basketball at Syracuse University. His son, Kiyan Anthony, is now on track to follow in his footsteps after joining Syracuse's freshman class, and the former NBA star couldn't be prouder.While delivering a speech at Syracuse University's graduation ceremony in May, Carmelo Anthony brought up his son Kiyan's commitment to Syracuse, using it as part of an uplifting message.&quot;My son is now a student at Syracuse,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;Watching him walk the same walls, wear the same colors, is one of the proudest moments of my life. It's not just about following in my footsteps. It's about watching him create his own story. That's the power of family. That's the power of legacy. And it reminds me that the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you've ever imagined.&quot;Carmelo Anthony led the Syracuse Orange to an NCAA championship in 2003, a legacy that sets a high bar for his son Kiyan.