Carmelo Anthony delivers soul-stirring message on major homecoming as son, Kiyan, prepares to carry torch at Syracuse

On Sunday, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony delivered an inspiring commencement speech to thousands of graduates at Syracuse University as his son, Kiyan Anthony, prepares to join the school this fall. Carmelo began his message by noting the "full circle moment" for him as he returned to his alma mater to give the speech after graduating from Syracuse in 2003.

After conveying Mother's Day wishes and reflecting on his time at the university, he told the class of 2025 to keep an open mind as they start the next chapter of their lives.

"Your path won’t be a straight line," Anthony said. "And that’s OK. When I left for the NBA, I thought basketball would be my whole story. But life had other plans. I found myself drawn to other passions. ... I was more than just an athlete. And so are you, more than just your major. You don’t have to fit in a box."

The 10-time NBA All-Star encouraged the graduates to pursue their passions and not limit themselves in one direction.

"You can have multiple careers, you can change directions, you can evolve again and again as long as you keep chasing what sets your soul on fire," he said.

However, Carmelo Anthony pointed out that the graduates mustn't forget where they came from when they reach heights, encouraging them to give back.

While Carmelo Anthony spent one year at Syracuse, he credited the school for being the "launch pad" to his life. During his single-season stint in the 2002-03 season, he led Syracuse to their sole NCAA basketball title before being selected third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Carmelo Anthony issues bold challenge ahead of Kiyan's new chapter

During his commencement speech, Carmelo Anthony also shared a personal note about his legacy, highlighting that his son, Kiyan Anthony, is also set to join Syracuse this fall.

While sharing his pride for his son, Carmelo challenged Kiyan to use the school to carve out his own legacy.

"My son is now a student at Syracuse," Carmelo Anthony said. "Watching him walk the same walls, wear the same colors is one of the proudest moments of my life.

"It’s not just about following in my footsteps. It’s about watching him create his own story. That’s the power of family. That’s the power of legacy. And it reminds me that the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you’ve ever imagined."

Kiyan Anthony is a four-star senior who's ranked the No. 32 player in the class of 2025 and is the top-ranked player in New York. According to People, he rejected offers from USC and Auburn to take his talents to his father's alma mater.

