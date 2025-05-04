NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, put on a show at the 9th annual Iverson Classic All-American game at Hampton Coliseum on Saturday.

Kiyan's mom, La La Anthony, shared his highlight reel on Instagram and expressed gratitude to Allen Iverson for the opportunity.

"Thank you @theofficialai3 for having him!! FAMILY!!!," La La captioned her IG story.

La La shows respect to Iversen as Kiyan puts up a show at Iverson Classic game (Image: @lala IG)

Kiyan Anthony was handpicked by Allen Iverson for the All-American game and registered 25 points and four rebounds. The 18-year-old won the "People's Choice" award at the event and also shared the "Fuel The City" award with Cameron Ward.

Kiyan Anthony is committed to Syracuse, his father's alma mater, and is six months away from his collegiate debut. The four-star senior is ranked the No. 34 player in the class of 2025 and is the top-ranked player in New York.

Carmelo Anthony and ex-wife La La Anthony absent for Kiyan Anthony's Iverson Classic game

While Kiyan Anthony put on an impressive performance at the Iverson Classic game on Saturday, Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony were unable to attend their son's big day.

It came after La La had shared her commitment to always being present for Kiyan, on Richer Lives.

"When I had my son, you know, I want to always be present for his moments," La La said. "I never want to be that mom that’s like, oh, my mom was working. So she didn’t come to this, this, this, this. And I have missed moments because of work that, you know, sometimes I look back and regret.

"But for the most part, he can say that my mom’s always been there for all of my moments and my mom’s always been present."

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife further said that she tries to make her schedule around Kiyan, so that she can be there for him.

However, Saturday was one of the few exceptions where she couldn't be there for her son. Otherwise, La La Anthony usually cheers for Kiyan and is one of his biggest supporter.

La La cheered from the frontlines when Kiyan helped the Long Island Lutheran take down Allen High School in the finale of The Throne tournament last month. The 6-foot-5 guard was named the Finals MVP for leading the victory charge with 25 points and five rebounds.

