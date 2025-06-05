"IDC if I'm drama": Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder misses twin sister Hanna Cavinder after not seeing her for "years"

The Cavinder twins are still getting used to spending time apart. Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder expressed how much she misses her twin in an Instagram story posted on Thursday.

Ad

Haley took the Cavinder twins' 437K Instagram followers through her morning on Thursday. She made protein french toast for breakfast before preparing for a travel day. She shared that she was going to visit her friend Rachel Brown, who she referred to as her "other half as well." However, Haley couldn't help but mention how much she misses Hanna.

"HAVENT SEEN HANNA IN 7 DAYS FEELS LIKE YEARS TBH IDC IF IM DRAMA😅😂🥹🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲," Haley wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Haley Cavinder reflects on missing twin Hanna

Haley and Hanna have long been attached at the hip and played five seasons of college basketball together, including two with the Hurricanes. Now, they're heading their separate ways. Haley recently moved to Texas to be with fiancé Jake Ferguson, who plays tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

Hanna has also opened up about missing her twin on social media. Earlier this week, she shared a video with the twins' 4.6 million TikTok followers dancing alongside one of her and Haley's other three sisters.

"When your twin moved away but God blessed you with another sister," Hanna wrote.

Ad

The Cavinder twins are still adjusting to life apart and are expressing how much they miss each other on social media.

Read more: IN PICS: Haley and Hanna Cavinder share snaps for “two things for your hottest summer”

Hanna & Haley Cavinder clap back at a hater who questioned their basketball skills

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are getting candid about stepping away from basketball following a hate comment. On Tuesday, Haley posted a TikTok of herself trying out a new sport.

Ad

"When you're a retired basketball player but crave competition so you sign yourself up for golf lessons," the TikTok read.

Ad

One comment argued that Haley and Hanna didn't retire from basketball but were forced to stop playing due to lack of professional opportunities.

"Retired😂 more like stop playing cause you know both yall were 🗑️ and couldn't play in the WNBA."

Haley clapped back, pointing out that she and Hanna could have played in the WNBA if they wanted to.

"Multiple emails from the WNBA to declare but go off honey💀"

Ad

Haley Cavinder responds to a hate comment on TikTok

Fans also added their thoughts into the argument, agreeing that the Cavinder twins could have continued their basketball careers.

Ad

"Pretty sure a player that led the team in log with almost 20 and assists with 4.7 is good enough for even a first round pick. Don't let the media corrupt you and don't make your decision off other ppl with no research🧡💚."

"Bro they could both make it. Have seen some of the product out there now. The one would definitely be a starter."

Ad

Fans back up Haley Cavinder’s claim

The Cavinder twins are no longer playing basketball, but Haley assured that stepping away from the sport was her and Hanna's choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here