"Idk whats going on with his diet or weight-lifting or what": College hoops fans go gaga over Auburn star Johni Broome

Auburn Tigers star forward Johni Broome is enjoying a stellar start to his senior year. After three games into the 2024-25 season, Broome averages 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per contest, propelling the Tigers to an undefeated 4-0 record.

On the heels of his monster double-double performance of 30 points and 17 rebounds against the North Alabama Lions on Nov. 18, leading his team to a 102-69 win, fans have started to rave on Broome's play as of late:

"Johni Broome looks 10x more explosive this year. Idk what’s going on with his diet or weight-lifting or what. But he’s quicker, and more fluid than last year," one fan posted.

"That was fun. Johni Broome is just so good at basketball," another said.

"Been telling yall about this gem Johni Broome… LEARN THE NAME !!," another fan shared.

Broome's improvement in his game has also translated to his team's success. He has spearheaded his squad to 5th place in the Southeastern standings; tied with the likes of Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers next face a fellow undefeated team in Iowa State next Tuesday, Nov. 26.

As Broome starts his final year at Auburn, rumblings of him potentially making it to a particular basketball league once he graduates have also started among fans.

"Johni Broome should be in the NBA right now," one fan claimed.

Johni Broome looking to "put his stamp" in every game he plays

Before he committed to play out his final year in Auburn, Broome was reportedly projected to be the No. 58 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets after a strong showing in the NBA G League Elite Camp.

Using his fifth year now to improve his draft stock while further preparing for the pros, the 22-year old college veteran heads into every game figuring out how he can leave a lasting imprint afterwards.

"I walk into every game looking to take over and put my stamp on the game and today, it was scoring and rebounding the ball," Broome said during the post-game press conference after Monday's victory.

Safe to say, if Broome continues to lead Auburn to more wins, his NBA draft stock should continue to rise.

