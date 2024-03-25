"If life came with f*cking instruction booklet, we'd all be perfect": Chad Johnson has words of wisdom for LSU HC Kim Mulkey amid alleged controversy

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has seen herself embroiled in an alleged controversy. It involves a Washington Post reporter who, according to Mulkey, contacted the Lady Tigers administration just before the March Madness tip-off to get her to agree to an interview. The LSU HC seemed livid at the reporter and threatened to send a lawsuit his way.

Former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe discussed the whole issue on their podcast ‘Nightcap’. While Sharpe seemed a bit critical of Mulkey and her demeanor, Johnson seemed to be taking her side. He dropped a few words of wisdom in the alleged controversy.

"I think about human nature," Johnson said. "I think about people that make mistakes in life, that go through their trials and tribulations, their peaks and their valleys, their highs and lows and they reach a certain point in life where there's something they want to achieve and they do everything they can to attain whatever that dream may be.

"But then the past comes back to haunt them,” he told Sharpe.

"We’re not perfect. We all make mistakes. Human error is inevitable. We do everything we can and try not to f*ck up. But at times in life, we make mistakes. If life came with a f**king instruction booklet, we’d all be perfect,” Johnson added.

According to the LSU head coach, the Washington Post reporter had been working on a story on her for the past two years and requested an interview. When she didn't respond, he allegedly contacted the school to hear their side. Mulkey was not pleased about that.

Also read: LSU HC Kim Mulkey once opened up about sacrifices she made to save her marriage: “I offered to quit my job.”

Fans divided on the Kim Mulkey controversy

The college basketball world seemed divided by the controversy and the subsequent Kim Mulkey rant in the press.

Some fans agreed with Shannon Sharpe, while others sided with Johnson and Mulkey. A fan even suggested that the reporter had some financial angle on the LSU head coach. Here are a few reactions from both sides of the aisle.

Fans have been divided on the issue.

Some more reactions.

The Lady Tigers have made it to the March Madness Sweet 16 after overcoming Middle Tennessee in the second round. Falu'jae Johnson led the team with 21 points and LSU won 83-56.

How far can the team go and where will the alleged controversy end?

Also read: Kim Mulkey’s outfit tracker: Keeping up with LSU HC’s dazzling looks during March Madness 2024

Poll : Do you agree with Chad Johnson? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion