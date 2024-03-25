LSU HC Kim Mulkey is known for being a strong coach who helped the Tigers win their first national championship title in 2023. Before being a celebrated coach of the LSU Lady Tigers, she experienced a significant turning point with her divorce.

Having recently celebrated her first NCAA championship win as Baylor's head coach, Mulkey felt content with her life. She was grateful and cherished her two children, Makenzie and Kramer, and her flourishing career. However, her then-husband, Randy Robertson, unexpectedly requested a divorce, leaving Mulkey feeling shocked and blindsided.

"I offered to quit my job to save my marriage," Mulkey said, as per issuu. "I am a product of divorce. I saw what it did to me as a grown kid and I didn't want to do that to my kids. You hurt more when children are involved. But you can't make somebody stay married to you if they don't want to be. So, you work hard to help your children learn how to deal with it."

Though the former Baylor coach supported herself, she was hit with another tragedy that not only affected her but also her daughter, Makenzie.

Kim Mulkey's loss of the first granddaughter

When the 61-year-old coached the Baylor Bears, she experienced a tragedy that caused her extreme pain. In November 2017, Mulkey's granddaughter, Scout Marie Fuller, passed away before she was born.

Nearly halfway into Makenzie Fuller's pregnancy, the stillborn baby was delivered after the doctors were unable to detect a heartbeat during a weekly checkup. The family knew before the pregnancy that the baby missed the right side of her heart and was believed to have Turner's syndrome, a rare condition that only affects females at birth.

When Baylor won the women's championship basketball game in 2019, Kim Mulkey used the event to spread awareness about Turner syndrome.

"It's a cause that, it doesn't hit you until it happens to you, and it happened to us," said Kim Mulkey as per KWTX. "We lost Scout Marie."

"Clay and Makenzie, my daughter and son-in-law, they have unbelieveable faith. They helped me, I was a wreck knowing she was carrying a child that wasn't going to make it probably, and yet everytime I saw them, they just lifted me up because they knew they're not in control of it."

Almost a year after Scout's passing, Mulkey's daughter gave birth to a healthy baby, Kannon.