"If a police officer stops me, I'm just going to have to beg and plead": Kim Mulkey recalls rushing from daughter's game to coach against Texas A&M

LSU coach Kim Mulkey manages her time perfectly, making sure she equally balances her family time with coaching players. There's an instance when she was tested on her time management abilities and passed with flying colors.
The four-time champion coach recalled an experience when she was coaching at Baylor. She was forced to scramble and make it to her game against Texas A&M after watching her daughter, Mackenzie Robertson, play in the state championship game in Austin, Texas.
"I watch her state championship. She wins it. She runs in the stands. She hands me the game ball. I kiss her, I hug her, I get in that car, and I get on the interstate." Mulkey told Gordon McKernan in the latest episode of "Get Gordon." (Timestamp 29:55).
"I make it to the A&M game, fully dressed, ready to go, and it was 12 minutes until game time on that clock. I wasn't going to miss that, right? And I kept thinking, if a police officer stops me, I'm just going to have to beg and plead. But I made it. You don't, you don't miss your children's big events, and I never missed any of them," she said (Timestamp 30:16).
Kim Mulkey coached for 21 seasons at Baylor and won three championships. She resumed her coaching at LSU, where she guided the Lady Tigers to one national title in the 2022-23 season, beating Iowa in the final.
Kim Mulkey laments on current transfer portal issues
LSU coach Kim Mulkey commented on the current issues surrounding the transfer portal, days after losing the race to acquire a prized forward to a Big East rival.
Mulkey described the transfer portal as a broken system with money and NIL getting into the picture. Contrary to her comments, the portal has been good to LSU this season.
The Lady Tigers secured the commitments of South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, Notre Dame forward Kate Koval and East Carolina defender Amiya Joyner who are set to play in the 2025-26 season.
However, they lost the race to get Wisconsin forward Serah Williams to UConn despite rolling out the red carpet for the star transfer in a visit to Baton Rouge.
As things stand, LSU will have five returning scholarship players in Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert, Jada Richard, and Izzy Besselman, as well as four freshman players in five-star high school recruit Divine Bourrage and four-star players Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Bella Hiles.
