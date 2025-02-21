“If you think for more than 5 seconds, you lose all motivation”: Hanna and Haley Cavinder share their morning routine

On Friday, Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared a tip from their morning routine to help fans practice self-motivation. The Miami Hurricanes guards shared a video of the rituals they follow the very second they are done with their sleep.

In the latest Instagram post, Haley starts by taking off her lip and button patches before following her routine. She got ready for the gym, prepared a drink, worked out with Hanna, took an ice plunge and enjoyed a refreshing drink.

Throughout the reel, the audio emphasized the importance of correct decision-making in the first five seconds of the day.

"When that alarm rings, get up and start the day, do not lie in bed, do not hit the snooze button," she said. "As soon as the alarm rings or as soon as your eyes open, you're just gonna count backward five, four, three, two, one - boom, get out of bed.

"And the reason why this works is because I found that in those moments when you hesitate and you stop and think about getting out of bed - if you think for more than 5 seconds, you actually lose all motivation to do it. The second you start counting backward, you've made a decision to get up."

Hanna and Haley Cavinder consistently engage with fans by giving them helpful insights on making better life decisions, be it workouts, nutrition, screen management, affirmations, mental clarity or something else. Their "LET'S WORK" initiative is designed to help fans achieve their desirable lower body physique in six weeks.

The twins follow a strict routine every day. They showcased their dedication by sharing their winter routine in a YouTube video in 2023, where they woke up at 5 a.m. and worked out on and off the court.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are in their last year of collegiate eligibility. They played three seasons at Fresno State before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes. After playing a season with the school, they took a year's break from the court to pursue other ventures.

Per WNBA policies, a player must be at least 22 or turn 22 by the year's end to participate in a draft. Haley and Hanna Cavinder, top 5 NIL earners in women's basketball, turned 24 in January. However, the sisters have yet to open up about their basketball future.

Haley is having a solid season, averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 46.4% shooting. On the other hand, Hanna averages 6.7 ppg, 4.3 apg and 3.2 rpg on a 45.3% clip.

