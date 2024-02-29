"In the Kobe Grinches is cold": Caitlin Clark's 30 point triple double draws hilarious reactions from fans"

Caitlin Clark is a legend in the making. With each passing game, her status as an all-time great continues to solidify. Few athletes have arguably made as dramatic and dangerous an impact as Clark has with the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team.

But, the journey isn't over yet. In the final two games of the season, Clark had the opportunity to overtake two of the greatest records in collegiate basketball history. Before her matchup with Minnesota, Caitlin stood 51 points shy of "Pistol" Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record, and 33 points from Lynette Woodard's women's record.

With a 33-point triple-double, she eclipsed one of those barriers. Now, in the final game of the season against Ohio State, she has a chance to make history. But, in this particular contest, her jaw-dropping stats didn't have fans fawning over her. Instead, the situation has become hilarious with how regular and mind-blowing her performances and stat lines truly are.

As a result, one fan was quick to point out how some accomplishments didn't even make the headlines:

"I love it that she sets the single-season three-point record and that doesn't even warrant a mention. #NotofthisWorld"

With how regular her dominance is, the focus instead shifted to her in-game kicks:

"In the Kobe Grinches is cold."

Her run at the top has been truly record-breaking in every sense of the word. Nearly each game sees Clark break some kind of a record. As a result, one fan asked:

"Thought she already did that?"

One fan was ready to compare her to NBA stars, claiming she was better than everyone besides reigning Champion and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic:

One of her more unconventional shots even had fans crying out loud:

"caitlin clark so unserious for this."

Even Pat McAfee had to join the conversation after that absurd pass/shot from Caitlin:

One fan even had a heat map drawing of a GOAT on the hardwood ready, due to her scorching hot performance:

One fan had to put everything in perspective with regards to her fairytale run to the top. It gave credence to just how special her performance and season has been:

But, this is the X/Twitterverse. It wasn't just Clark whose name was on top of everyone's minds. Given her recent comments against Clark, another name found herself on the receiving end of jokes, Sheryl Swoopes.

With Clark closing in on history, what will Swoopes have to say next?

The Caitlin Clark - Sheryl Swoopes controversy

When Clark first started her dreamlike run by overtaking Kelsey Plum's record, the response was nearly universal adulation. However, among the detractors, the biggest name was arguably Swoopes. Previously, Swoopes inaccurately claimed that Clark had more seasons, therefore disqualifying her feat against Lynette Woodard's record.

Sheryl Swoopes

With Clark now eclipsing that mark as well, fans were quick to jump on Swoopes and her comments. Moreover, her recent comments regarding race didn't sit well with hoops fans either, drawing more backlash.

While Swoopes has since retracted her comments about Clark's achievement, she isn't willing to back down entirely. With just one other record left standing in her way, could surpassing "Pistol" Pete Maravich's record finally sway Swoopes opinion? Only time will tell.