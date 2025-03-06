IN PHOTOS: $70,000,000 worth Dave Chappelle makes an appearance at Dayton as Flyers mount huge comeback

The Dayton Flyers were on their way to a tough home loss to Saint Louis Billikens on Tuesday night until comedian Dave Chappelle showed up at UD Arena and seemingly turned things around. The Flyers mounted a second-half comeback to trump the Billikens 75-67 after trailing by 13 points at halftime.

Ad

Chappelle, a Yellow Springs, Ohio resident, who lives about 20 minutes away from the UD campus, said this was his first time at the arena, according to David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While his presence did not directly contribute to the Flyers' comeback, there is no doubt the $70 million man (according to Celebrity Net Worth) being there provided a boost of energy and entertainment value for the home crowd, shifting the momentum in their favor.

After the game, Chappelle made his way to the tunnel and met up with the victorious Flyers, posing for photos with the team. He also met with Dayton coach Anthony Grant and embraced him warmly, likely offering words of congratulations before posing for more pictures.

Ad

Here are the photos of Chappelle's appearance and interactions with the Flyers shared by Jablonski on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Ad

NCAA Tournament hopes remain in doubt despite Dayton's win streak

Now on a three-game winning streak, the Dayton Flyers knocked off Saint Louis on Tuesday. Winning that game has pushed their overall record to 21-9, including an 11-6 in Atlantic 10 play as they remain third in the conference standings.

The Flyers were beaten at Loyola Chicago on Feb. 21 but have not lost since — defeated Rhode Island and Richmond before Tuesday's triumph.

Ad

However, despite the team's solid run lately, their NCAA Tournament hopes remain uncertain. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi and USA Today bracketologists do not have the Flyers projected to make the Big Dance in their latest forecasts.

They are ranked No. 68 in the NET ratings, which is the primary metric used to select and seed teams for the March Madness. They have played a relatively weak schedule, with only six Quad 1 matches—winning just two of them.

Ad

Likewise, according to KenPom.com, Anthony Grant's squad ranks 77th in the country. Team Rankings projected Dayton to have just a 12.6% chance of making the NCAA Tournament field.

That said, the door is not closed yet for the Flyers, who could still earn an at-large bid with a strong finish and a deep run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here