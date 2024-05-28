IN PHOTOS: Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin’s former Iowa coaches attend their first WNBA matchup against each other

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin were in for a treat as the WNBA proved a platform for an Iowa women's basketball reunion on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The duo played their first game against each other in the WNBA in front of their Iowa coaches: Jan Jensen, Lisa Bluder and Jenni Fitzgerald.

All three Iowa coaches were courtside cheering on their favorite students. Bluder even joined TV broadcasters Carolyn Peck and Krista Blunk during the first half and had a postgame chat with Martin.

"It's pretty cool when your college coaches are sitting courtside right next to the bench," Martin said. "Las Vegas just has a fun environment here. It's a really fun team to be a part of."

The game also saw former Iowa star Megan Gustafson in action. Facing Clark on the court was another surreal experience for Martin.

"It was weird," Martin said with a laugh. "Just looking out on the court and seeing her in a different jersey than me, it was obviously different. But it's really fun. We're both living out our dreams right now, and we both get to compete at the highest level."

The Aces and Fever will clash three more times this season, giving Clark plenty of opportunities to respond. For now, though, Martin has taken the first round in this friendly rivalry.

Caitlin Clark trumped by former Iowa teammate Kate Martin

College basketball legend Caitlin Clark wasn’t the main attraction on the court against her former Hawkeye teammate, Kate Martin. The Aces triumphed over Clark's Indiana Fever with a 99-80 win and rookie Kate Martin delivered a big performance.

Coming off the bench, Martin racked up 12 points and seven rebounds in a game-high 22 minutes, outshining her former teammate. Meanwhile, Clark managed eight points, seven assists and five rebounds but struggled with six turnovers during her 29 minutes on the court.

The game offered the perfect stage for Martin to shine, even though she was subbed on late in the first quarter and took on the task of guarding Clark. There were two rebound opportunities where the former teammates chased after loose balls simultaneously.

Martin continued her stellar performance in the second half, nailing a second 3-pointer and a pressure basket followed by a free throw.

