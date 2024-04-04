IN PHOTOS: Caitlin Clark's Iowa squad gets caught up with "Sabrina surprise" as WNBA superstar spends special moment with crew before final four games

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes got their redemption on the LSU Tigers following last year's national championship defeat. The Hawkeyes are moving to the Final Four of this year's NCAA tournament following a 94-87 victory over Angel Reese and LSU.

As the Hawkeyes now prepare for their clash with the UConn Huskies, they were treated to a special surprise ahead of the Final Four to boost their morale and motivation. In a post shared by the official Iowa women's basketball page, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu meets Clark and her teammates on campus.

The post shared several snaps of Ionescu having a conversation with Caitlin Clark and head coach Lisa Bulder. One of the snaps captured the surprised look on everyone's face when the WNBA star appeared in front of them.

"A Sabrina Surprise", the caption read while tagging Sabrina Ionescu.

Sabrina Ionescu played college basketball for the Oregon Ducks for four years. She began her collegiate journey in 2016 and established herself as a talented professional prospect. She finished her collegiate career with 2562 points, 1040 rebounds and 1091 assists. Ionescu played 142 games for the Duckes while averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Ionescu was named the Naismith Player of the Year for her senior year and is also the leading NCAA-leading scorer in triple-doubles(27). The New York Liberty then drafted Sabrina Ionescu as the No.1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark's stats against the LSU Tigers

The Iowa star has been on an impressive run this season. During their Elite Eight clash with the LSU Tigers, the 22-year-old once again put up a dominating performance to lead the Hawkeyes to victory.

The NCAA all-time leading scorer gave fans a show to remember scoring 41 points along with seven rebounds and 12 assists. She was able to basket nine of her 20 three-point attempts while going 13-of-29 from the floor. Caitlin Clark, who is on a mission to win her first national championship before going pro, takes a step further in this journey following their victory over the Tigers.

Do you think the Iowa Hawkeyes can go on to win this year's national championship? Or will the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks be the ones to shatter their dreams? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

