IN PHOTOS: Carmelo Anthony and ex La La show up to support son Kiyan Anthony at 2024 Slam Summer Classic showdown

Class of 2025 prospect Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La Anthony, has had a busy year making a name for himself in various circuits. He also took an overseas trip that saw him visit Tokyo, Japan, with his mother, and Paris, France, during the 2024 Olympics with his father.

On Wednesday, Kiyan's parents both made appearances at the 2024 SLAM Summer Classic at Rucker Park in New York City to support him. He was invited to the elite tournament alongside top-ranked prospects like AJ Dybantsa and Brayden Burries.

Trending

La La reveals the reason behind keeping Carmelo's name

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have been divorced for three years now, but the latter has kept the former's last name. During a recent interview with Page Six, La La revealed why she has kept the Anthony name all this time.

“Being able to buy Kiyan’s NBA jersey will be crazy,” she said. “That’s why I haven’t changed my last name yet. I’m gonna keep it around for a little while! It’s different when it’s your kid. It’s just a whole different ball game. It feels like a brand new journey that I’m going on with him.

“It’s amazing how grounded he has been able to be through it all because I couldn’t imagine growing up with parents that were in the spotlight or like … people wearing [Carmelo’s] jersey and people going crazy everywhere he goes.”

Kiyan Anthony is well on his way to fulfilling his mother's dreams of him playing in the NBA. He was recently named the No. 1 prospect in the state of New York in the 2025 recruitment cycle by ESPN.

He also cut down the number of schools he was considering joining to embark on his college basketball career. Among the six shortlisted, is his dad Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange.

In an interview with Essence, La La, who shares a close relationship with her son, revealed how much she would miss Kiyan Anthony once he departs for college.

“Kiyan and I spend an incredible amount of time together. I always say my son is my best friend. We do a lot together. But I just think about when he does go to college, how it is going to be different. And I understand now when parents go through that, it is a tough transition,” she said.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony both seem to have the conviction that their son, Kiyan Anthony, will ultimately fulfill his dream of making it into professional basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here