IN PHOTOS: Celeb stylist Brittany Hampton shares series of best Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl looks from the 2024 WNBA Draft

UConn’s Paige Bueckers has always turned up to events in some of the best-styled ensemble. It is all thanks to celebrity creative consultant Brittany Hampton.

From an all-white Louis Vuitton look for the 2024 WNBA Draft to photo shoot days for Gatorade, the stylist has worked her magic with the UConn star.

Along with styling Bueckers for the WNBA draft, she also put together an edgy ensemble for WNBA rookie Nika Mühl for her special day.

Hampton compiled all of her recent best looks into one post and shared it with her followers on Instagram. She captioned it:

“‘Moments in Motion’ - Styled by yours truly”

The post garnered lots of love from her followers and also Paige and Nika, who commented:

“The actual goat.”

“auntie 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷”

It will surely not be the last time that Brittany Hampton creates interesting and stylish ensembles for Paige Bueckers.

Closer look at Paige Bueckers’ viral 2024 WNBA Draft outfit

As many comments read under Hampton’s post, the all-white outfit that Paige Bueckers wore to the draft stole many hearts and maybe inspired many to replicate it.

The small details, like the ‘LV’ monogrammed button-down, made a huge impact on the overall outfit. Hampton knew that choosing a suit with a contemporary twist will work the best for Paige.

Another show-stopping feature of the outfit was the LV Pochette Métis East Wing handbag, part of the Milly Way capsule of the two-color Monogram Empriente.

Despite not being a prospect in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Bueckers managed to grab a lot of attention for herself because of her outfit. This shows how fashion plays a vital role in showcasing the individuality of the players, which often gets overshadowed by them mostly wearing their jerseys.