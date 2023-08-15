In Photos: Cleveland guard Hannah White stuns the college basketball world with exotic pics from her Vegas trip

Hannah White, the former Cleveland State basketball player, has been active on her Instagram recently. The 21-year-old is now a social media influencer with over 130,000 followers on Instagram.

Recently, White posted pictures from her Las Vegas trip. In that post, she was seen standing beside music producer Marshmello, as she attended his concert. She also visited the SlamBall arena while in town.

White her high school basketball team to a state championship as a junior and was also a part of the track team. She was selected for the All-OVAC Academic team four times.

As for her social media, White has only been active on Instagram since her senior year.

Hannah White played one season with the Vikings

In the 2020-21 season, Hannah White played six games for the Vikings, averaging 0.7 points per game. This was extremely low when compared to her high school numbers where she put up 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game.

Hannah White (Instagram)

It was only during her freshman year that White posted frequently on her Instagram.

White is now a member of a marketing agency, Raymond Rep. This agency helps young athletes manage their own brands and with their NIL deals. It also helps youngsters reach out on social media, so as to get the attention of major schools. Cam'Ron Fletcher, the Florida State Seminoles guard, also signed with Raymond Rep.

Hannah White (Instagram)

Hannah White took her talents off the court quickly, as she now seeks to become more famous from her socials.

White will look to major in biology so as to go to medical school one day. Until then, White seems to have been growing a social media personality, which is also great for the long term.

Although White likely will never be back on the court, she should keep scoring off the court with her incoming brand deals and growing as a famous personality.