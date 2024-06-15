IN PHOTOS: Former Nebraska star Keisei Tominaga signs a new deal with $160 million worth Stephen Curry's brand 

Despite being hopeful of being selected in the NBA Draft, former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga will miss the NBA Summer League to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics with the Japanese national team.

Tominaga recently became the first international athlete to sign a multiyear deal with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's "Curry Brand" under the Under Armour umbrella.

During the unveiling of the deal, Tominaga revealed his admiration for the $160 million Warriors star (as per Celebrity Net Worth) and how he has modeled his game on him.

“It is an incredible honor to join Curry Brand and be among its elite roster of athletes. Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes and I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career, so to be able to represent his brand and everything he stands for is a dream come true,” Tominaga said.

The deal was announced on the Curry Brand Instagram page with the caption:

“From Japan to the Curry Brand fam. Do your thing Keisei. Welcome to the Family.”

Stephen Curry met Keisei Tominaga at the 2018 Under Armour Basketball Tour, Tokyo, when he was a high school player. Signing him to the brand six years later is a full-circle moment.

Curry was full of praise for Keisei Tominaga in a press release announcing the partnership.

“We are excited to have Keisei join the Curry Brand family as we continue to extend our mission internationally. He has a dedication to the game and continues to be an inspiration for athletes across the globe. I love that we are growing this amazing roster of Curry Brand athletes, and Keisei along with our other athletes are continuing to create an impact and changing the game of basketball,” the release stated.

Keisei Tominaga, "The Japanese Steph Curry"

Keisei Tominaga played at Rangers College, Texas, before transferring to Nebraska. His shooting ability from beyond the arc has led to him being nicknamed "the Japanese Steph Curry."

Last season, the popular Tominaga scored 76 3-pointers for the Cornhuskers, which puts him at No. 8 in program history for a single season. During a three-season stint for Nebraska, he averaged 11.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Keisei Tominaga led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the 2024 NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors and hoping it will be enough to get him drafted or land him a two-way NBA contract.

