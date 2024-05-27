IN PHOTOS: From attending Big Ten meetings to watching Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin play, Iowa HC Jan Jensen gives a recap of her 'memorable week'

Newly promoted Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen took a week attending the Big 10 meetings as part of her new job. And she caught up with former Hawkeyes players in the process.

Jensen recapped her week on Instagram, starting with her first Big Ten spring meetings, which included a welcome to new members USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. The coach also shared images of the new banner with all the conference's teams.

Later, Jan Jensen headed to Las Vegas, where she met up with the Iowa staff, including former Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder.

Jensen said that her reason for the Vegas visit was to attend the first tipoff between former Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin on Saturday. She also caught up with Megan Gustafson, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2015 to 2019.

Jensen shared a picture with the entire crew and the players and captioned it:

"Once a Hawk... Always a Hawk!"

Despite being best friends, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin took things seriously, including guarding each other with much competitiveness.

Iowa coach Jenni Fitzgerald announces retirement after Lisa Bluder

Among the recap, Jan Jensen also reposted the retirement news of longtime Iowa Hawkeyes assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald. She added a message:

"Love you, Fitz! Simply 1 of the best to do it! And, most importantly 1 of my best friends! Thx you for everything!"

Fitzgerald began her career at Drake, where she played alongside Jan Jensen from 1986 to 1990 as the starting point guard and three-year team captain under then-Bulldogs coach Lisa Bluder. After eight years at Drake, Fitzgerald, along with Jensen, followed Bluder to Iowa.

Nicknamed "The Strategist," Jenni Fitzgerald was primarily involved in recruiting and developing the guards. Some of the famous names who have moved on to play for the WNBA include Samantha Logic, Kathleen Doyle, Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark.

In a statement to Hawkeye Sports, Fitzgerald said:

"It’s been a privilege to be a part of the Hawkeye family for the past 24 years. Lisa, Jan, and I had big dreams of filling arenas and hoisting trophies when we first stepped on to campus. Because of the women that came through our program and our Hawkeye community, those dreams became our reality.

"Retiring is bittersweet, but I know I’m one of the few people that can say they had the honor of working alongside their best friends for 32 years. I’m forever grateful for all the memories I’ve made and the people I’ve met along the way.”

Fitzgerald is the second from the Hawkeyes coaching staff to announce her retirement after Lisa Bluder.

Jan Jensen has a long road ahead as she navigates this new era of Hawkeyes basketball.

