"This makes me extremely emotional" - Iowa star Jada Gyamfi reacts to Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin reuniting during their first WBNA faceoff

Former Iowa duo Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin faced off in the WNBA for the very first time on Saturday, May 25th, 2024. Clark and Martin, who used to be close teammates at Iowa, played against each other as the Indiana Fever faced the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. The defending champion registered a comfortable 99-80 victory against Indiana.

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi, who had played alongside both Clark and Martin, expressed her emotions as she watched them compete at the professional level. Gyamfi posted a story on Instagram featuring an image of Clark playing against Martin in the Fever-Aces game, along with a brief caption:

"Wow this makes me extremely emotional."

Jada Gyamfi reacts to Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark's WNBA clash

Gyamfi, who joined Iowa in 2022, had the privilege to play with Clark and Martin for two seasons and her reaction exemplified the bond formed between them during their college years.

Besides, Gyamfi is not the only one feeling the excitement as fans worldwide were delighted about the reunion and the hype surrounding this game was magnificent. Clark and Martin were not only teammates but also close friends throughout their college years.

Internet abuzz as Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin's in-game moment goes viral

Almost 12,000 fans flocked to witness the face-off between Caitlin and Kate at Michelob Ultra Arena. Though the game went in Las Vegas' favor, fans enjoyed some incredible moments during the game, particularly with Clark and Martin.

During the game, it was Clark who was defending Martin. After a shot by the Aces missed, the two fought hard to get the loose ball, having an intense one-on-one battle for the rebound.

One of the fans who attended the game captured this video and shared it on X.

"Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark looking like they are gonna break their ankles guarding each other."

Yahoo Sports also posted another epic moment of these two saying:

"Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin checking into the game together"

Clark was included in the starting lineup for the Fever and had a decent game. She played for 29 minutes and registered eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The 6-foot Illinois native Martin contributed 12 points, secured seven rebounds, and provided one assist during the game.