IN PHOTOS: JuJu Watkins embraces the USC Trojans' elite No.1 recruiting class in her latest IG story

JuJu Watkins, the star freshman guard for the USC Trojans, recently took to Instagram to share her excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. Her post highlighted the exceptional talent joining her at Trojans, showcasing the elite No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

The University of Southern California women's basketball team has secured the top-ranked recruiting class for the 2024 season. They boast six players in the ESPNW Top 100, including three McDonald's All-Americans.

Leading this class is Kennedy Smith, ranked No. 6 in the ESPNW Top 100. Smith, a 6-1 wing from Etiwanda High School in California, is celebrated for her athleticism and versatility. She will be joined by fellow top-100 talents Kayleigh Heckel, Avery Howell, Vivian Iwuchukwu, Rian Forestier, and Laura Williams.

Nationally, 58 programs secured at least one ESPNW Top 100 player in the 2024 class. USC stands out, signing six top-100 players, while only four other programs managed to sign four. Kentucky, Washington, and Oregon each signed one ESPNW Top 100 player.

Moreover, 14 programs landed McDonald's All-Americans, with USC and UConn leading the way with three each. For reference, South Carolina, the reigning national champions, had eight McDonald's All-Americans on their roster.

Under the guidance of Lindsay Gottlieb, USC Trojans have sealed the top spot in the 2024 national recruiting class list, with Kennedy Smith being the backbone.

Joining Smith are five other top-100-caliber players, with three in the top 30. Kayleigh Heckel, ranked No. 13, is a dynamic guard from New York who excels in pushing the tempo and applying full-court pressure on defense. She’s effective in transition and has a strong pull-up jumper.

Avery Howell, the No. 16 player, is an ultra-competitive guard/wing known for her tough defense and rebounding. Forestier ranked No. 54, is a team-first guard with excellent 3-point shooting ability and fundamental skills that make her a dual threat as a facilitator and scorer.

Laura Williams, at No. 92, is an active and athletic forward known for her defensive presence and ability to guard multiple positions. She contributes offensively by cleaning up around the paint and running the floor well.

Rounding out the class is Brooklyn Shamblin, a three-star lefty guard from California who can hit 3-pointers and facilitate the offense.

