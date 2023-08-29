"How she talked about Serena Williams years ago" - Tennis fans slam Chris Evert for on-air comments praising Coco Gauff and ignoring Iga Swiatek

Chris Evert has faced the wrath of tennis fans after the American icon ignored Iga Swiatek while praising Coco Gauff on-air during the 2023 US Open.

Swiatek began her title defense at Flushing Meadows with a comfortable win over Rebecca Peterson in the first round of the tournament on Monday. Swiatek wrapped up her match in just under an hour, losing just one game en route to her dominating win. Gauff also moved into the second round in New York, coming from behind to down Laura Siegemund in three sets.

As reported by a fan on social media, Chris Evert heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff while doing commentary, opining that these two tennis pros are the next big names in tennis.

Tennis fans were quick to criticize her for ignoring the current World No. 1 Swiatek and instead choosing Gauff, who has yet to win a single Grand Slam.

One fan pointed out how sometimes the media ignored Novak Djokovic because of his nationality, adding that Swiatek was now facing the same issue.

"This is where I tend to agree with the grievances Nolefam have over Djokovic being overlooked due to his nationality. If Swiatek were American, Australian or British she’d get far more praise and be a lot more marketable."

Fans on Twitter also complained that Evert used to talk about Serena Williams like she talks about Gauff now, implying that she picks favorites instead of remaining unbiased as a commentator.

"She is very biased. How she speaks of Gauff is how she talked about Serena years ago. I am happy that Wozniacki is playing again, but I miss her commentating. She was unbiased and very informative," one fan said.

"Can’t wait when Iga will take her RG record," another user tweeted.

Below are a few more fan reactions:

At the 2023 US Open, she will take on Daria Saville in the second round. Gauff, on the other hand, will lock horns with Mirra Andreeva.

"She doesn't want Iga Swiatek to break her French Open record" - Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd

Women's French Open Winner Photocall

Iga Swiatek has won three French Open titles in her career so far and is just four titles away from equaling Chris Evert's long-lasting French Open record for winning the most women's singles titles.

Earlier this year, John Lloyd, Evert's former husband and tennis professional, opined that the American doesn't want the 22-year-old to break her record, saying:

"If you hear Chrissie say that she hopes that Iga Swiatek will break that record, she is not telling the truth. She doesn't want her to break that record, I promise you. She is a lovely lady but no one wants their records broken. They say they do, they're not telling the full truth."

Iga Swiatek won her third French Open title in 2023 by beating Karolina Muchova in the final. Previously, she had won the title in 2020 and 2022.