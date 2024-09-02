In photos: Miami’s Hanna Cavinder and Georgia QB Carson Beck do special handshake in latest IG dump

The Miami Hurricanes’ Hanna Cavinder visited the Georgia Bulldogs game on Saturday to cheer for her boyfriend, quarterback Carson Beck. The University of Miami guard was dressed in Georgia colors: a cardinal red crop top with Beck’s name and jersey number printed on the back.

After the Bulldogs beat the Clemson Tigers 34-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Cavinder posted a few snippets from her visit on Instagram. Alongside images of her game fit and boots, the 23-year-old posted a brief video of her unique handshake with Beck.

"Dawg 4 the weekend," Cavinder captioned the post.

The Bulldogs are one of the top men’s football teams in the nation, and Carson Beck is their star quarterback. His presence was felt in the win as he had two touchdowns and was 22 of 33 for 278 yards in the season opener.

Meanwhile, Cavinder, who earned her Instagram blue tick this summer, brought her A-game on her socials. She kept fans engaged with her timely updates, starting from pre-game rituals. Moreover, she posted story updates on the Cavinder Twins IG account she shares with her sister Haley.

A highlight of the same came when she dropped an early fit check from her hotel room, captioning the TikTok video:

"I fear the air is starting to smell that the QB is a QT."

Hanna Cavinder's TikTok video before boyfriend Carson Beck's game

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck revealed their relationship last month

The initial rumors of Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck’s relationship emerged in July. The two were spotted together on the Fourth of July weekend in a video posted by Haley Cavinder. The two were seen holding hands, sparking conversations among fans.

While the two did not directly address their dating rumors, they began to appear frequently on each other’s socials. The two confirmed their relationship with a post weeks later. Beck doubled down on the news in an ESPN interview right before his season opener.

Beck and Cavinder are well-known in their respective sports and have major NIL partnerships. According to On3, Beck’s NIL is valued at around $1.4 million while Cavinder is reported to have a valuation of more than $800,000.

