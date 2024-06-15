In photos: Michigan State HC Tom Izzo poses with granddaughter at her first basketball camp

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo is the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten, having coached the program for 29 years. In April 2016, Izzo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Izzo has two children with his wife Lupe Marinez Izzo: son Steven Izzo, who was adopted and played for the Spartans as a walk-on under his father, and daughter Raquel.

Raquel Izzo has a daughter who appears regularly in Michigan State games. On Saturday, Raquel posted a picture on Instagram of the Spartans coach with his granddaughter during a Michigan State basketball camp.

Tom Izzo shares special night with son and family

Steven Izzo was a walk-on for Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans for four years. He only scored his first points for the program against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in February this year.

Steven used to go on recruitment trips with his famous father so they could spend time together. During the Michigan State Senior Night, the two shared a special moment after the game, signaling the end of their time together.

During his postgame news conference, Steven revealed that the lack of game time over the years did not bother him and explained why the time spent together with his father was worth it.

“I didn't care,” Steven Izzo said. “I just wanted to win. It’s something I looked forward to my whole life, and it made it worth it.

“He [Tom Izzo] always made me part of the team and program, being a manager, essentially, when I was in middle and high school. Some of my earliest memories are being in the locker room after wins at home and the players throwing me in the laundry basket and messing with me like I was a younger brother.”

His mother, Lupe Marinez Izzo, also revealed just how special the night was for her and the family.

“I’ve been through so many senior nights in my life, but this is the one that I will truly remember,” Lupe Izzo said.

Not to be left behind, Steven's sister Racquel also gave her thoughts on the special night and the bond between her father and her brother.

“I’m really happy that he’s gotten to spend this time with our dad that we didn’t when we were younger,” Raquel Izzo said. “I got a little bit from working in the office when I was in school here, but he got it on another level. I’m just so happy for both of them.”

Tom Izzo was often away during his children's childhoods. He convinced Steven to join his team so that they could spend time together.

Although Steven only played 43 games over four years, Tom Izzo got to spend time with his son again.

