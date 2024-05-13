IN PHOTOS: Michigan State HC Tom Izzo's daughter Raquel Izzo celebrates Mother's Day with an adorable photo dump

On Mother's Day Sunday, Raquel Izzo, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's daughter, celebrated the special day by sharing an adorable photo dump. The Instagram post featured her mother, Lupe Marinez Izzo, herself and Raquel's daughter, Isabelle.

Raquel Izzo recently became a mother and thanked her mother for teaching her how to be the best at it, as she wrote in the caption.

"Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mamma! You have showed me how to be the best mother to Isabelle. I am so grateful for you and your love! I have absolutely adored seeing you and Izzy together, Makes me so grateful!," wrote Raquel Izzo.

Along with the message for her mother, she had a heartfelt message for her baby daughter to smile about when she grows up and learns to read.

"Izzy being your mom has been my greatest achievement. You make me laugh and smile everyday! I thank God for giving me you and for making me a mamma," she added.

Tom Izzo and Lupe Marinez got married in 1992. They share a daughter, Raquel, and an adopted stepson, Steven.

Hailing from Michigan, he has coached Michigan State since 1995. Before promoting to the head coach position, he was an assistant coach for the Spartans for 12 years.

Having clinched the NCAA Tournament once in 2000 with the program, he has not won an NCAA title for the past 24 years and will look to change that next season. Other than one title, the Spartans have been to the Final Four eight times under Tom Izzo, with the latest appearance in 2019.

In the 2023-24 season, the Michigan State Spartans finished seventh in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record and a 20-15 overall. In the 2024 NCAA Tournament, they saw their journey ended by North Carolina in the second round with a score of 85-69.

Tom Izzo targets NCAA title in his last run for the program

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo

It was the national championship game against Florida in 2000 when Tom Izzo guided his team to win his first NCAA title with Michigan State. The Spartans won the hard-fought game 89-76 in Indianapolis. Since then, there has been a drought at Michigan State in terms of the NCAA title.

Tom Izzo, also known as Mr. March for his 57.1 win percentage in March as a lower seed, has claimed that the next season will be his last with the program. In his final run with the Spartans, he is eyeing the NCAA title.

Michigan State's fans also demanded another NCAA title in public by hanging banners in the rafters. With new signings like Frankie Fidler and the rest of their young roster, Izzo's Spartans can win another title if everything goes well.