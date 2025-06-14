IN PHOTOS: Savannah James shares adorable moments of son Bryce James through the years as he officially steps into adulthood 

Three-star shooting guard Bryce James may have graduated from high school already, but to his mom, Savannah, he will always be her baby. The wife of LeBron James and mother of Bryce and Bronny posted a photo dump of the Arizona signee as he celebrates his birthday on Saturday, June 14th.

"18 is CRRAAAAAAZZYY!!!🥹🥹Happiest Birthday Bryce Maximus!! 🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈," Savannah James captioned the post, greeting Bryce James a happy birthday.

The photo dump featured Bryce James as a toddler, as well as a video of him playing with his sister, Zhuri. There were also more recent photos of him, including when he and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers won the CIF Division I state championship in April 2024. Savannah also included a photo of her son in an Arizona jersey, as well as a photo of herself with him during prom.

Unlike Bronny, who only went to nearby USC, Bryce will be heading to the University of Arizona, which is located in Tucson, a different city in a different state. This would mean that Savannah would not see her youngest son as much anymore, though she may make the effort of driving for several hours or hopping on a plane to see him play.

LeBron James talks about not getting involved in how his sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are getting coached

As for Bryce's father, LeBron James opened up on how his sons are getting coached during his and Steve Nash's "Mind the Game" podcast featuring Luka Doncic on Sunday. The LA Lakers superstar admitted that he does not want to get involved in how his sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are getting coached.

"From Bronny growing up to where he is now and Bryce on his way to Tucson to Arizona, I've never got involved," he told Nash and Doncic. "I've never went to a practice and sat through practice the whole time to see how my son was being utilized. I never got on the phone with the coaches.”

"Listen, he's there to coach my son, coach him however you want to. And I think you need to hold him accountable. I hope you hold him more accountable than any other kid here, and say what the (expletive) you need to say, no matter how it's being said," LeBron added.

Bryce will be coached by Kevin Lloyd over at Arizona, with Lloyd being known for developing college athletes into viable NBA players. With LeBron's admittance, this will mean that Lloyd is free to coach Bryce as he sees fit, without any parental interference from the NBA legend.

