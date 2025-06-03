Bryce James' former teammate Bryce Cofield reacts as Diddy's twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs pose in all black outfits

D'Lila and Jessie Combs, also known as the CombsTwins, have graduated from high school and aren't moving to college amid their father, embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, being held on trial for alleged sex trafficking.

On Tuesday, D'Lila and Jessie Combs showed off matching black outfits on Instagram, sparking conversations. That includes former Sierra Canyon star Bryce Cofield, a former teammate of Arizona-bound Bryce James.

"The finest 😍," commented Bryce Cofield.

Cofield, who was instrumental in Sierra Canyon's CIF Division I state championship win, will be heading to California State University, Fullerton in the fall, choosing the school over Southern Utah. He often comments on the Combs twins' social media posts and was Jessie's prom date last month.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs served as cheerleaders for Sierra Canyon and were often present during the school's basketball and football games. When Cofield and Sierra Canyon won their CIF Division I state championship, the twins also celebrated the big victory.

After graduation, the twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the late Kim Porter will pursue business and have entered the clothing industry. The two have launched a hoodie brand called “Sweet Sixteen,” which they have been promoting on social media.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs haven't attended Diddy's trial since graduating

During the early days of the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila and Jessie Combs were in New York City during the May 14 trial.

However, the twins were seen walking out of the courthouse when male escort Daniel Phillip took to the stand and testified about his sexual encounters with Diddy and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in graphic detail. They were present when prosecutors played the video of Diddy's assault on Cassie, though.

After their walkout, the Combs Twins went back to LA to attend their prom, with D'Lila being crowned prom queen. It was another lavish celebration for them, with their brothers Marcus and Christian showing their love and support. A week later, they graduated, with many of their siblings attending the ceremony.

Despite their father's trial in New York City, the twins have not returned to support him, as they focus on their new business.

