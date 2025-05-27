LeBron James' son Bryce James and Sierra Canyon react to clip of their 2025 CIF Division I State Title winning moment

Bryce James graduated over the weekend. His 2025 CIF Division I State Title win with his team, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, can be said to be one of the highlights of his high school career. A clip of that career moment for the youngest son of LeBron James has now surfaced on the internet.

The video featured not just the winning moment, but also the awarding and highlights of Sierra Canyon's top seniors, Bryce Cofield, James and Gavin Hightower.

James commented on that clip, as well as his now-former school, Sierra Canyon.

"❤️," commented James.

"💙🤍," reacted the Sierra Canyon Boys Basketball Instagram account.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon Boys Basketball react to clip of Trailblazers' championship season (source: IG/ vincentfilms)

On March 20, with LeBron James himself in attendance at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to cheer for his youngest son, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Stockton Lincoln 58-53 to win the CIF Division I State Championship.

Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier spoke with Sports Illustrated after the big championship win.

"This game was all about will and want-to,” he said.

As for LeBron, the proud dad was seen standing up in the front row and cheering like crazy when Sierra Canyon began pulling away from Lincoln, which was the hometown team, bringing in a sizeable contingent to the Golden 1 Center.

What did Bryce James say after winning the CIF Division I State Championship?

As his teammates celebrated, Bryce James spoke with Sports Illustrated after the game, crediting his teammates for their championship win.

"My teammates are my brothers,” Bryce told Sports Illustrated. “They always pick me up. Even tonight, I wasn’t making shots … but I always have confidence in myself and so do my teammates.”

He also talked about his older brother, LA Lakers star Bronny James, who was on the cusp of winning his first state championship in 2020, but the season ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic just before the CIF State championships.

“He should’ve had one in 2020, so I say it’s 1-1 now,” Bryce said in the interview.

Gavin Hightower led the Trailblazers with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Maximo Adams contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Bryce Cofield had 11 points and eight rebounds. James had a poor night, sinking only one 3-pointer.

