LeBron James' son Bryce James and Shaq's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal share their reaction as Gavin Hightower makes his college decision

While Bryce James may be the most famous name in the Division I State Champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, Gavin Hightower is the team's heart. The three-star point guard, who helped lead that team to the state title in California, has now revealed he has committed to South Florida. He announced it on social media on Sunday:

This big announcement from the point guard has gotten many people talking, including his teammate, Bryce James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James and a three-star shooting guard, who dropped a heart emoji for his friend and teammate. Hightower then replied to Bryce with his own emoji.

"❤️," commented Bryce on Gavin Hightower's South Florida commitment announcement.

"@_justbryce 🤞🏾🤞🏾❤️," replied Gavin Hightower to Bryce James.

Bryce was not the only NBA kid who showed Hightower some love after committing to South Florida, as Me'Arah O'Neal, the daughter of none other than Shaq, also expressed her happiness for the three-star point guard. Gavin Hightower also replied to her comment.

"Dat boaaaa comin to FL❤️❤️❤️," O'Neal said, who plays for the Florida Gators.

"@mearahoneal_ we turnt 🤞🏾🤞🏾❤️," Gavin Hightower replied to the college star.

Bryce James and Me'arah O'Neal comment on Bryce James committing to South Florida (source: IG/ gavin.hightower)

Following his state championship run with Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, Hightower is ranked the No. 150 overall prospect from the Class of 2025, as well as the No. 17 point guard and the No. 17 player in California, according to 247Sports Composite. He chose South Florida over California, High Point, New Mexico, and Loyola Marymount.

Bryce James, Gavin Hightower and Sierra Canyon's road to the CIF Division I State Championship

In winning the CIF Division I State Championship, Bryce has done something his older brother, LA Lakers star Bronny James couldn't, and that is win a state championship for Sierra Canyon.

They entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South region, beating No. 16 Centennial 73-48 during the first round on March 4, before dominating No. 8 Santa Barbara in the second round of the state championship tournament.

They had a much stiffer challenge against SoCal powerhouse No. 4 JSerra Catholic, escaping with a 68-64 win. In the regional final, they defeated No. 3 Redondo Union, a team they had previously defeated.

Finally, they reached the final in Sacramento, facing off against the North's No. 3 seed, Lincoln, with the Trailblazers winning 58-53, with LeBron in attendance.

