"Two Laker teammates go to a random kid's graduation": Fans react to Bryce James' graduation photo with Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, LeBron James

Friday was a big day for three-star shooting guard Bryce James, as it was his graduation day at Sierra Canyon. He will be heading to Arizona in the fall, joining Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Dwayne Aristode, with the Wildcats having one of the best recruitment classes for 2025.
With Bryce's big day, the rest of the James Gang, including mom Savannah, younger sister Zhuri, older brother Bronny, and dad LeBron, were out in full force to show their support. The entire family showed up at Sierra Canyon for Bryce's graduation and posed for a photo together.
With Bryce soon flying away from the nest, fans got busy in the comments section, with a few having some jokes regarding two Lakers teammates being at some kid's graduation.
"Why did two Laker teammates go to a random kid's graduation," one fan joked.
"Imagine two NBA players pull up on you at graduation.. My father and my brother.. That’s 🔥," said another commenter.
"We watched all Bron kids grow up and he’s still averaging 30 points in the league 😂😂and people say he’s not the goat," one fan pointed out.
Meanwhile, people were also joking about Bryce James being taller than his older brother, Bronny, while others were making fun of Stephen A. Smith regarding his infamous confrontation with LeBron.
"Ik bronny like bro why my little brother taller than me," one person said.
"Meanwhile Stephen A is slandering dudes name on a Friday," another commenter added.
"W teammate bronny supporting brons son 🔥," another commenter joked.
Sierra Canyon is a well-known school for the rich and famous. Along with Bryce, the twin daughters of embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila and Jessie, also graduated from the school on Friday.
What is next for Bryce James after graduation?
With Bryce's high school days now officially over, the youngest son of LeBron and Savannah James will be heading to Tucson and joining the Arizona Wildcats.
The three-star shooting guard officially signed with Arizona on April 17 and is one of four incoming freshman stars Arizona has gotten from the Class of 2025. He, Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Dwayne Aristode have shown much support with one another as they committed to the school.
Bryce James is banking on Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd's ability to develop young stars to improve his game as he hopes to one day play in the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.