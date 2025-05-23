"Family man first, NBA player second:" Hoops fans react as LeBron James helps son Bryce James get ready for senior prom

While the high school basketball season may be over for Bryce James, his senior year is not, and one of the highlights him was senior prom. Prom was on Saturday, with the three-star Arizona signee getting some designer clothing for his big night. Even more special for him is that his dad, NBA superstar LeBron James, was the one helping him get ready for prom.

Overtime shared a video on Tuesday, where the LA Lakers star helped Bryce James out with his clothes and accessories. They also had some family photos with Bryce's mother, Savannah, and grandmother. After that, the youngest of James' sons was finally off to prom.

This fatherly dedication from LeBron got many fans talking:

"Bron is a family man first, NBA player second," replied one fan.

"I hope them glasses are just for fashion for @KingJames don’t get that old on us playa love you playa," another fan commented.

"So no money flashing, but your dad a billionaire….. says a lot for the people who really got money," another person pointed out.

Even more people were surprised by how simple Bryce's preparation for senior prom was, while others were sad for LeBron getting old.

"What, no over the top video with balloons all over the place and shinny suits, and 200 ppl waiting outside with red carpet down from the front of grandma house down the steps to the dodge charger while everybody scream ayeee and sing Wipe me down by boosie?," noted another commenter.

"We got old. I remember lil Bryce with the iPad," said another person.

"This is a billionaire’s kid and look how he going to prom. Ain’t flaunting or trying to stun like he got money (we all know they do)… just a clean simple suite and some simple jewelry and off he goes! Yall out here spending $10K+ to go to an event for one night!," another person added.

LeBron James had a heartfelt message for Bryce James ahead of senior prom

With Bryce James soon leaving the nest once he goes to Arizona in the fall, LeBron James is enjoying time with his son. During Bryce's prom night, LeBron had a special message for him:

"PROM 2025 for the LEGEND BRYCE MAXIMUS @_justbryce. What a handsome Young 🤴🏾!! Always proud of you! Keep going UP kid! 🤎🫡💪🏾👑," said LeBron.

It had been a big senior season for Bryce James, as he was named the game MVP during the Hoophall Classic and helped Sierra Canyon win a CIF Division I state championship.

