South Carolina coach, Dawn Staley made a huge splash during March Madness with her stylish outfits, including swanky sneakers. Whenever she shares pictures of her newest kicks, her fans hype her up and compliment her choice of footwear.

The most famous type of shoes in her collection is Nike x Travis Scott's Cactus Jack. The three-time national champion has different variations of the line, but her collection is not limited to them. So, let's look at Dawn Staley's best shoes as per her Instagram posts.

#1, Dawn Staley piqued the interest of fans when she showed off her Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP

Dawn Staley shared a picture of herself wearing the Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP, also known as Travis Scott Canary, on April 28. The yellow color and the blue Nike swoosh sign give an interesting contrast. The last sale price of the shoes on StockX was $704.

The caption of the post suggested that the coach was absolutely in love with her kicks as she used Johnny Cash's "You're My Sunshine" lyrics.

#2, Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP in Olive

Staley enjoyed her fresh pair of Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP in Olive, which are also known as Travis Scott Olive. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, stirring the sneakerhead community. StockX lists the selling price of the sneakers at $691.

"Groundhog saw his shadow so it’s only fitting Fall came early…..for me!" Staley wrote.

Image Credit: Dawn Staley's Instagram Post

#3, Travis Scott x Mac Attack SP 'Cactus Mac'

Another shoe in her collection is the Travis Scott x Mac Attack SP Cactus Mac, which has a selling price of $412, as per StockX.

#4, Jordan Jumpman Jack TR Travis Scott Sail

The Gamecocks coach was gifted the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR Travis Scott Sail by the rapper himself. The video where the "Astro World" rapper presents her with the shoe went viral. She sets down the box on the ground to admire the sneaks and gets them autographed by him.

The sale price of the sneakers on StockX is $618.

Expand Tweet

These are just some of the shoes in Staley's collection. She also wears shoes from luxury brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

