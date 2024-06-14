IN PHOTOS: Talia Von Oelhoffen poses with JuJu Watkins as Oregon State transfer arrives on USC campus

The USC Trojans extensively lobbied former Oregon State combo guard Talia Von Oelhoffen to join the upwardly mobile program when she entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. She ultimately chose the Trojans over offers from the Colorado Buffaloes and the Kentucky Wildcats after being openly wooed by USC star JuJu Watkins on Instagram.

When Von Oelhoffen finally arrived on campus, she took pictures with the star of the team and posted them on Instagram. It was captioned:

"TVO IS HOME."

Talia Von Oelhoffen, the final piece for a national championship contender

Women's college basketball is dynamic, and unlike the men's side, it doesn't have a clear favorite of the most dominant team, although coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks come close.

Next season, the Trojans, under coach Lindsay Gottlieb, will attempt to become the third team in the last three years to win a national championship.

Talia Von Oelhoffen has joined what is starting to look like a budding superteam in Los Angeles. In addition to her commitment, the USC Trojans also convinced former Stanford Cardinal star Kiki Iriafen to join.

Von Oelhoffen averaged 10.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, along with 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists while leading her team to the Elite Eight of March Madness.

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb already has a roster that includes standouts like JuJu Watkins and Rayah Marshall.

The Trojans reached the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed on the back of superstar JuJu Watkin's brilliance, and with the addition of Iriafen and Talia Von Oelhoffen, the goal will be a national championship win.

The former Oregon State combo guard acknowledged the growing expectation surrounding USC's national championship ambitions during the announcement of her transfer.

"I’m really excited about the girls I will be playing with and the vision that LG (Gottlieb) has for our squad," Talia Von Oelhoffen said. "We have an opportunity to be something really special and I’m looking forward to embracing all of the challenges that come with making a run for a national championship.

"I think we have all the pieces, and it’s going to be so fun learning each other and putting them all together."

Last season, graduate transfers like McKenzie Forbes also helped to bolster the leadership aspects of the team as freshman JuJu Watkins found her feet. USC coach Gottlieb will hope that the addition of Von Oelhoffen will have the same effect.

