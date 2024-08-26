IN PHOTOS: TCU's Hailey Van Lith and Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez swap jerseys before game against the Giants

Washington native Hailey Van Lith and Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez swapped jerseys before game three against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The moment came after the TCU transfer guard mounted the first of the game.

ESPNW posted a carousel collage of the moment between Rodriguez and Van Lith, who donned a Mariners cap to showcase her support.

Hailey Van Lith is fresh off her Olympics stint with the women’s basketball 3x3 team. Her Team USA lost their first three games in Paris but stormed back to clinch the bronze. In the previous Olympics, Julio Rodriguez represented the Dominican Republic in Tokyo and garnered a bronze.

Rodriguez and Van Lith also shared the first pitch, which the senior guard didn't have trouble sending home.

The Mariners were trailing by four runs as they entered the eighth inning. However, they embarked on a thrilling comeback, sparking six consecutive singles to tie the game. Moreover, Leo Rivas’ decisive hit won the game 4-3, making Hailey Van Lith’s return a success.

Hailey Van Lith will spend her last college season with a new roster

Van Lith transferred to the LSU Tigers from Lousiville last season, who were coming off a championship season. While the program failed to repeat, they reached the Elite Eight to mark a promising run.

As Angel Reese transitioned to the WNBA, fans expected Hailey Van Lith to take over more offensive load and mount her best collegiate season due to increased opportunities. However, the star guard entered the transfer portal to join the TCU Horned Frogs for her final season.

A major reason behind her transfer was the limited role she was offered under Kim Mulkey. Coming off a season averaging 19.7 points and 4.5 rebounds, she generated 11.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game with LSU.

While she posted similar assists, steals and blocks, her offense was restricted to an average of less than 10 attempts per game, a stark similarity to her rookie season with the Cardinals.

Inclined to make the most of her last year and increase her draft stock for the 2025 WNBA draft, Van Lith will be presented with numerous leadership opportunities with TCU. Moreover, with Haley Cavinder de-committing to the Frogs to join her sister in Miami, Van Lith will have all the attention to herself.

