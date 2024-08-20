Photo: Former LSU star Hailey Van Lith poses with new teammates as she dons TCU jersey 

Former LSU Tigers star Hailey Van Lith has had an eventful summer after entering the transfer portal and joining the TCU Horned Frogs. She helped lead the Team USA 3X3 women's squad to a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and also earned her master's degree.

She went back to training with the Horned Frogs on Monday and a picture was posted on TCU's Instagram account where Van Lith posed alongside her teammates KN'isha Godfrey and Agnes Emma-Nnopu.

The post was captioned:

Why Hailey Van Lith moved from LSU to TCU

During her time at Louisville, Hailey Van Lith was a bonafide superstar in women's college basketball and averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds.

When she entered the transfer portal in 2023, she was one of the most sought-after prospects and the LSU Tigers won the race for her signature.

However, Van Lith struggled as a point guard, averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game as the Tigers crashed out in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA tournament to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

During a team banquet after she entered the transfer portal for a second time, controversial LSU coach Kim Mulkey revealed that Van Lith left to get back to her natural position of playing at shooting guard.

Not everyone took Van Lith's portal entry well. During an episode of "Gil's Arena," former NBA star Gilbert Arenas criticized her move and accused her of chasing NIL payments.

"Prime example of that NIL bag chasing," Arenas said. "When she was at Louisville, she was the woman, she was the head honcho there, she was damn near gonna break the scoring record there, and that school pushes all guards into the WNBA. That school is made for just guard play.

You leave there because someone offers you $500,000 and your team can only offer you $200,000, that $300,000 that you got messed up your career, right? You went from being a top five draft pick, staying there to now you gotta transfer, so two years later we don't know where you're gonna go. So was the extra $200,000 worth it?," Arenas added.

As a graduate student-athlete, the pressure will be on Hailey Van Lith to star for the TCU Horned Frogs to boost her draft stock ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

