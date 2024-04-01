Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers will face Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight. The Tigers will look to win the national championship a second time.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy had recently offered Clark $10 million to play for his intramural team. He expressed his excitement about the clash on X.

"I cannot wait for Iowa - LSU tonight," Portnoy said. "I'm flying to Albany, it's a game I wouldn't miss, revenge game. Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, it's what makes sports great. LSU is arrogant, cocky and great, they're very hate-able or loveable if you like them."

"I love Caitlin Clark, this is a war game tonight and it's great for the women's game. You don't have the pulse if you're not ready for this game tonight."

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark, the trash talkers derby

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are among the biggest trash-talkers in women's college basketball. They are always trying to eke out an advantage over their opponents.

In a survey by The Athletic, 95 NCAA tournament players were asked who the biggest trash-talkers in women's basketball were. Reese received the most votes with 20, while Clark was No. 3 on the list with 8 votes, just behind Stanford Cardinals' Cameron Brink.

Clark had a phenomenal 2023 NCAA Tournament. But one of the more underappreciated aspects of her tournament was her trash-talking.

Clark did John Cena's 'You can't see me' celebration after she hit a logo 3-pointer against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight. It attracted a lot of interest at the time.

The depicted rivalry between Clark and Reese garners more discourse and drives more social media trends than the men's game.

Trash-talking has been a pivotal feature in rivalry. Clark doing John Cena's 'You can't see me' gesture in the national championship game and the ring-tapping celebration by Reese shot the game to infamy.

Jennifer Roberts, LSU director of player personnel and influence, explained why the rivalry between the two is good for the game.

“That’s the story,” said Jennifer Roberts. “People want to see Angel and Caitlin. Nobody wants them to be best friends. Angel is going to do her thing and Caitlin is going to do her thing. And I don’t just mean the way they play. I mean the antics. That’s what sells tickets.”

Expand Tweet

The trash-talking between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark is also why this LSU Tigers versus Iowa Hawkeyes game is highly anticipated.