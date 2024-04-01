How to watch Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese game today? TV channel, streaming options and more for Iowa vs LSU matchup

LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese will face her arch-rival Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3 seeded Tigers booked their place in the game by upsetting the No. 2-seeded UCLA Bruins 78-69. The No. 1-seeded Hawkeyes blew out the No. 5 seeded Colorado Buffaloes 89-68.

The clash should be an epic encounter and has already become the most anticipated game of the 2024 Big Dance.

So, how can fans watch the encounter?

Expand Tweet

How to watch Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese game today

The LSU versus Iowa game pitting Angel Reese against Caitlin Clark will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed on FUBO and ESPN+.

The clash between the two titans of women's college basketball drew a record 9.9 million viewers last time out. And with the hype that has followed the pair since then, that number is in danger of being obliterated.

When and where are Iowa and LSU playing today?

The LSU Tigers versus Iowa Hawkeyes game will be played on April 1, 2024, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Iowa vs. LSU women's basketball ticket prices

Tickets to the games featuring Caitlin Clark have been selling at exorbitant prices this year. However, the tickets for the LSU vs. Iowa clash are selling for as low as $170 on SeatGeek, with some retailing as high as $350.

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese stats

The debate of pitting Angel Reese against Caitlin Clark has continued for over a year since the fateful national championship game. The LSU Tigers won that game 102-85.

Clark has been a cut above the rest of the women's college basketball field this season. She leads the country in points scored (31.7 points) and assists (8.9). She is averaging 7.3 rebounds.

On the other hand, Reese has tallied 26 double-doubles this season. She is No. 2 in the country concerning rebounds registered (13.2). She is averaging 2.3 apg and 18.7 pppg on 47.8% shooting.

The Elite Eight clash will be the last time the pair will face each other in college basketball. Caitlin Clark has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, although Angel Reese has not yet announced her future plans.