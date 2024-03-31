Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark: NIL deals, H2H comparison, stats and more ahead of 2024 Elite Eight showdown

Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark 2.0 in the Elite Eight is undoubtedly the game of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

The No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers dispatched the No. 2 seeded UCLA Bruins 78-69 in their Sweet 16 encounter to book a place in the next round, while the No. 1 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes blew out the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes 89-68.

So, where do Reese and Clark stand in comparison, a year after their titanic battle in the national championship game that went to the LSU forward?

Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark statistics

Caitlin Clark has broken every conceivable record in college basketball this season. She is averaging 31.7 points (No. 1 in the country) on 46% shooting from the field, 7.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists (No. 1 in the country).

Angel Reese registered her 26th double-double of the season during LSU's 78-69 win against the UCLA Bruins in their Sweet 16 matchup. She is averaging 18.7 ppg on 47.8% shooting from the field, 13.2 rpg (No. 2 nationally) and 2.3 apg.

During last year's championship game, Reese registered 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Clark tallied 30 points and eight assists.

H2H comparison

The Elite Eight matchup between the teams will be the pair's second meeting, with Reese leading the head-to-head 1-0.

NIL deals

Per On3, Caitlin Clark's NIL value has shot up to $3.1 million this year, placing her at No. 1 in women's college basketball and No. 4 on the On3 NIL 100 list.

Clark has NIL deals with brands like Gatorade, State Farm, Gainbridge, Topps, Hy-Vee and Panini America.

Angel Reese has a NIL valuation of $1.8 million (per On3), putting her at No. 2 in women's college basketball circles and No. 8 on the NIL 100 list.

Reese has NIL deals with brands like Wingstop, Outback, Discord, Coach, Amazon Merch, McDonald's, Xfinity and Sparkling Ice.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have their say on the rivalry

Angel Reese fueled the rivalry between the pair when she pulled out John Cena's 'you can't see me' gesture aimed at Caitlin Clark during last year's national championship game that LSU won 102-85.

Most recently, both said that they have no bad blood between them and that the game was all a result of their shared competitiveness.

With Caitlin Clark's confirmation that she will depart for the WNBA in the summer and Angel Reese's future still in limbo, the Elite Eight matchup could be the duo's last meeting for a while.