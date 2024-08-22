IN PHOTOS: UConn HC Dan Hurley and his wife Andrea enjoy offseason vacation in Bahamas

Before Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies went for a three-peat, the championship coach was seen enjoying a summer getaway with his family. Since the previous weekend, the Hurley clan has been sharing glimpses of their tropical visit on Instagram stories and feeds.

On Wednesday, Andrea Sirakides Hurley, Dan Hurley's wife, shared a post capturing the moments from the trip, a 20-photo/video carousel. Among the extended features, a standout image saw Hurley and Andrea matched in floral ensembles and a Bahamian floral lei around their necks.

As many as 6 Hurleys and 14 family members were present in the retreat. Almost each one of them donned a special floral shirt or a dress with a slight twist.

Dan Hurley's niece, Alex Sirakides, had the coach on her florals, while Andrea Hurley's image was on her brother Ken Sirakides' shirt.

Dan Hurley has the chance to become one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time

Dan Hurley and the Huskies have won the 2023 and 2024 NCAA titles, making them the only team to go two for two since Florida Gators in 2007.

With that, Huskies has a shot at the first-ever modern-day college basketball three-peat, which will only be second by a team since UCLA Bruins in the early 1970s.

Given that Hurley operated with different star players during his three winning years, it could further boost his coaching stock, making him the frontrunner for the best college coach in today's college basketball.

Hurley realizes the possibilities that lie ahead too. It was the major reason behind his rejection of the coaching job at the Los Angeles Lakers, which would fulfill his lifelong dream of coaching in the big league.

In response, the Huskies offered him a 6-year $50 million extension, which included certain incentives and bonuses that could potentially bring in a bigger amount in Hurley's bank account. The coach is now slated to be with the program until the end of the 2029–30 season, unless a big league buyout comes along.

