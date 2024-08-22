  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • IN PHOTOS: UConn HC Dan Hurley and his wife Andrea enjoy offseason vacation in Bahamas

IN PHOTOS: UConn HC Dan Hurley and his wife Andrea enjoy offseason vacation in Bahamas

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Aug 22, 2024 02:53 GMT
Dan Hurley and Andrea Hurley
Dan Hurley and his wife (Image credits: @ahurley1211/Instagram)

Before Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies went for a three-peat, the championship coach was seen enjoying a summer getaway with his family. Since the previous weekend, the Hurley clan has been sharing glimpses of their tropical visit on Instagram stories and feeds.

On Wednesday, Andrea Sirakides Hurley, Dan Hurley's wife, shared a post capturing the moments from the trip, a 20-photo/video carousel. Among the extended features, a standout image saw Hurley and Andrea matched in floral ensembles and a Bahamian floral lei around their necks.

also-read-trending Trending

As many as 6 Hurleys and 14 family members were present in the retreat. Almost each one of them donned a special floral shirt or a dress with a slight twist.

Dan Hurley's niece, Alex Sirakides, had the coach on her florals, while Andrea Hurley's image was on her brother Ken Sirakides' shirt.

Dan Hurley has the chance to become one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time

Dan Hurley and the Huskies have won the 2023 and 2024 NCAA titles, making them the only team to go two for two since Florida Gators in 2007.

With that, Huskies has a shot at the first-ever modern-day college basketball three-peat, which will only be second by a team since UCLA Bruins in the early 1970s.

Given that Hurley operated with different star players during his three winning years, it could further boost his coaching stock, making him the frontrunner for the best college coach in today's college basketball.

Hurley realizes the possibilities that lie ahead too. It was the major reason behind his rejection of the coaching job at the Los Angeles Lakers, which would fulfill his lifelong dream of coaching in the big league.

In response, the Huskies offered him a 6-year $50 million extension, which included certain incentives and bonuses that could potentially bring in a bigger amount in Hurley's bank account. The coach is now slated to be with the program until the end of the 2029–30 season, unless a big league buyout comes along.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Deepesh Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी