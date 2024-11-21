IN PIC: Ex-LSU star Angel Reese shares heartwarming snap of Maryland hooper bro Julian Reese & mom via IG

Hours after being named the FNAA Style Influencer of the Year, Angel Reese posted a heartwarming image of her brother Julian Reese on her Instagram story on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Maryland forward was snapped with his mom, who was wearing his Terps jersey, and other members of the family.

Angel Reese's IG story on Nov. 20

Julian Reese is a reliable starting senior for the Terrapins as he earned the All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. Last month, he was named to the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List for the second consecutive year, an accolade that recognizes the best power forward in the nation.

The two-way forward is coming off a solid outing against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Tuesday, where he posted 20 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 88.9% from the field. Reese played only 19 minutes into the contest, but still collected his first double-double of the season in the first half (14 points and 10 rebounds).

Julian Reese's outburst allowed other Terrapins to step into the game, resulting in seven Maryland players scoring in double digits for an easy 108-37 win. The 71-point differential was Maryland’s second-largest win margin in program history. It was the program’s first 100-point game this year.

Angel Reese shows her support for Julian Reese in Florida A&M game

Angel Reese and Julian Reese grew up in Maryland, attending school and playing for the Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Their basketball journey began by playing against each other on the court in front of their home. Reese believes that the competitiveness in their childhood matchups played a huge part in shaping her game.

"Everything was always competitive with my younger brother,"Reese said to What’s Up? in March 2022. "We had a basketball court in front of our house, and it was always very competitive and intense. We played all the time together. It helped shape me to who I am now."

The two remain close and continue to support one another. Angel gave Julian a shout-out on social media during the Terps' game against Florida A&M on Nov. 11.

“GO BBYYYYYY BROTHERRRR @shifty_ju”

Angel Reese shows support for her brother, Julian Reese, on Instagram. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

Julian had a game-high 21 points with nine rebounds as Maryland won the game, 84-53.

