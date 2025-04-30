IN PIC: Iowa HC Jan Jensen and Hawkeyes hoopers enjoy last day of spring workout by playing a "surprise pickleball tourney"

The Iowa Hawkeyes - coached by Jan Jensen - are performing some unexpected cross-training during this offseason. Earlier on Wednesday, the incoming second-year tactician shared that she and the current Hawkeyes team are enjoying a "surprise pickleball tournament" on their last day of workouts for the spring season.

Jensen took it to her Instagram story to upload a photo with some of the current roster seen playing pickleball. The 56-year-old also included a caption to explain why the Iowa-based team was playing pickleball, which is indeed for leisure and team building.

"Last day of spring workouts...includes a suprise pickleball tourney!," Jensen captioned with a smiling emoji.

Iowa Hawkeyes players play pickleball. (Credits: @janjensen13 on Instagram)

Their social media team then uploaded a compilation video on X earlier on Wednesday with the same Hawkeyes playing pickleball. Seen in the video are players like Hannah Stuelke and Ava Heiden, through whom they all got hype as they competed against one another. The video ends with the team getting ice cream, as Jensen took the time to give a speech while they were eating.

"Today we (pickle)balled," @IowaWBB posted with a smiling emoji.

The Hawkeyes are rebuilding this offseason after losing leading scorer Lucy Olsen to the WNBA as the No. 23 pick by the Washington Mystics, along with graduating veterans Sydney Affolter, AJ Ediger and Addison O'Grady.

Jan Jansen - who led Iowa to the second round of March Madness 2025 where they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners 96-62 on Mar. 24 - saw her program finish the 2024 season with a 23-11 record and a 10-8 conference record.

The Iowa Hawkeyes learn their 2026 Big Ten conference opponents

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes found out which opponents they will face in the 2026 Big Ten conference later in the 2025-26 season. Coach Jan Jensen and Co. will face 18 total opponents this time around, with their schedule of matchups highlighted by meeting the Nebraska Cornhuskers twice - both at home and away - similar to their 2024-2025 schedule.

The conference will also be fielding its established programs from Los Angeles such as the UCLA Bruins, who were the first seed overall in the 2025 NCAA national tournament and reached the Final Four, and the USC Trojans. Nevertheless, it will be a strict schedule for the Hawkeyes given that they are looking to rebuild from the loss of their key seniors.

