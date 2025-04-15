Iowa star Hannah Stuelke drops 2 word reaction to Lucy Olsen's WNBA Draft result

Lucy Olsen has made her big league leap after her sole season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The mid-range maestro was picked 23rd overall, 11th in the second round, by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Olsen now joins Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Monika Czinano, Kathleen Doyle and Megan Gustafson as the sixth player to be picked in the WNBA draft out of the program.

As the university highlighted the guard's transition, her college teammate Hannah Stuelke put up a congratulatory story on her Instagram handle:

"Yaaaaa Luuuu @lucy3olsen," she wrote.

Hannah Stuelke hypes up Olsen after the WNBA draft | via @hannahstuelke/ig

Lucy Olsen is coming off a stellar season with the Hawkeyes, averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 43.6% shooting. Entering her senior year, Olsen made a reputation for getting to her hot spots on the floor and knocking down tough mid-range jumpers consistently.

"I'm super grateful that I got the chance to play here," Olsen said about her senior year. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but super proud of the team. Everyone became my family. Got the best coach here. I'm just super grateful for it and wouldn't want it any other way."

In the program's first season without Caitlin Clark, Olsen led the school to a 23-11 record, including monumental wins against Kansas, Iowa State, USC and Michigan State. They also made an NCAA tournament appearance, eventually falling in the second round.

Jan Jensen comments on Lucy Olsen's draft

Iowa's first-year head coach Jan Jensen reacted to Lucy Olsen's draft on Monday. She highlighted the guard's work ethic in a release by the school's athletic department and highlighted her time with Olsen.

"I am beyond thrilled for Lucy!," she said. "She is a relentless worker and was a joy to coach. Being a part of her journey and seeing her attain her goal of being drafted is simply incredible. Lucy deserves this moment, and I am so happy for her. Washington is getting a great one!"

Despite incoming talents like Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Georgia Amoore, Lucy Olsen will likely have plenty of opportunities in the Mystics' backcourt. She can play multiple positions and can operate on and off the ball.

